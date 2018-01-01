  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone ostrova

Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 232,482
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone ostrova
About the complex

Vista 3 — long-awaited residential complex in Abu Dhabi, located in the popular area of the island of Rome. The complex will feature apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. The apartments are designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience, with modern decoration and plumbing.

One of the outstanding features of Vista 3 is its strategic location, thanks to which it is in close proximity to the best institutions of the emirates, including the Abu Dhabi shopping center, Gallery, Repton School and the University of Sorbonne.

But that's not all — Vista 3 also boasts an impressive set of first-class amenities for its residents:

- Mini theater;
- Zones of meditation;
- Pool;
- Children's playground;
- Garden;
- Cafeteria.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0
Price per m², € 4 946
Apartment price, € 232 482
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 82.0
Price per m², € 3 706
Apartment price, € 303 868
New building location
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone ostrova
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 232,482
