Residential complex Premialnyy taunhaus v prestizhnom rayone

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,263,643
About the complex

Senses – Jade at The Fields — a project consisting of premium townhouses, the developer of which was G&CO Real Estate Development LLC – FZ. The complex will be located in the prestigious Meydan area. For purchase, residences with 3 and 4 bedrooms are presented, the total area of which varies from 258 square meters. m to 331 sq. m. All townhouses will have:

- garage;
- a garden in the backyard;
- family zone;
- room for staff;
- terraces.

The kitchens will be equipped with household appliances, including a fridge, hob, stove and oven.

The Senses – Jade at The Fields project will have many amenities for relaxation and entertainment. So, residents of the complex will be able to enjoy the Fields Club House, where a gym, a wellness center, a yoga area, a children's playground, a lounge, a children's room and an open-air garden are provided.

Location:
The Senses – Jade at The Fields project will be located near Ras Al Khor Rd and Nad Al Sheba Rd, which will ensure good transport links with the most popular Dubai locations. So, in 20 minutes by car you can reach Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Dubai International Airport. The Fields is currently under construction, so the public transport system is poorly developed, it is recommended to use a private car or taxi.

Residents of the complex in 20 minutes will reach various popular places for recreation and entertainment in Dubai, among which:

- The Meydan Racecourse Hippodrome, known for hosting the famous Dubai World Cup tournament annually. At the same time, the popular nightlife WHITE Dubai is located on its roof.
- The Track, Meydan Golf — champion 9-hole full-light golf course designed by Peter Harradine.
- Meydan One Mall — Shopping center, under construction, where more than 550 retail stores will be presented, the world's longest indoor ski slope, Winter Village and many others.

