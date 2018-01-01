  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Izyskannye apartamenty dlya kreativnyh lyudey

Dubai, UAE
from € 553,425
Residential complex Izyskannye apartamenty dlya kreativnyh lyudey
About the complex

Design Quarter at d3 — an exquisite residential complex that embodies the creative and progressive spirit of the D3 area. This is a new flagship project from the world-famous developer Meraas, designed for creative personalities. Design Quarter at d3 — the first such complex in Dubai Design District. The project includes residential towers, a podium in which amenities for residents of the complex and public spaces for outdoor activities will be located.

Duplex owners will have access to spacious terraces. Through luxurious panoramic windows, future residents will enjoy stunning views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Canal skyscrapers. The refined interiors are designed taking into account the creative orientation of the region, with an emphasis on individuality and comfort. Modern design successfully combines bright colors, carefully selected materials and excellent finishes.

Infrastructure:

Amenities available to Design Quarter at d3 residents include a gym, barbecue areas, lounges, a playground and a swimming pool, a two-level infinity pool with a terrace and views of Downtown Dubai skyscrapers, many green spaces for walking in Golden Gardens.

The project has everything you need for an active lifestyle: sports fields, tennis courts, lawns for yoga, cross and bicycle paths. Also, residents of the complex will be able to visit fashionable restaurants and cafes located in the Dubai Design District.

Location:

5 – 15 minutes
- Reserve Ras Al Khor, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, City.

25 – 35 minutes
- Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah.

Design Quarter at d3 will be located next to Ras Al Khor Road, which will allow its residents to easily get to any area of Dubai. A trip to Business Bay or an excursion to the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve will take a little more than five minutes by car. Downtown Dubai and the popular City Walk shopping and entertainment complex are a 15-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) is 20 minutes away, and the famous beaches and promenades in Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah — within a 30 – 35-minute drive from Design Quarter at d3.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 74.0
Price per m², € 6 901
Apartment price, € 510 637
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 107.0
Price per m², € 7 206
Apartment price, € 771 010
New building location
Dubai, UAE
