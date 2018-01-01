Residential complex Elitnaya rezidenciya v samom serdce Dubaya
About the complex
Samana Waves Apartments – is an elite residence located in the heart of Dubai in the Jumeirah Village Circle. Project Developer – Samana International Real Estate Development.
The apartments in this 26-story complex are designed for those who prefer luxury and a little extravagance. Samana Waves Apartments for sale 213 residential facilities. These are modern duplexes and apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms. The facilities of this residence can provide everything that is necessary for a comfortable life, from a fully equipped kitchen to a private pool.
Samana Waves Apartments residents have the following services and amenities:
- a giant pool with water attractions;
- 2 gyms;
- sauna;
- steam bath;
- children's playground;
- terrace for relaxing by the pool;
- green zone;
- children's pool;
- a jacuzzi;
- parking services;
- barbecue area;
- bicycle and treadmills;
- sports ground;
- central conditioning;
- concierge services;
- parking;
- round-the-clock security.
Location:
Westar Vista Apartments and Prime Business Tower bus stops are within walking distance of the residence. Near Samana Waves Apartments there are such infrastructure and entertainment facilities:
- supermarkets Tudomart and Nine Star;
- City Center Me’aisem shopping center;
- Cafes and restaurants of Pide Keyfi, Sticky Rice and Al Karya Snack;
- Renaissance and Sunmarke schools;
- Medclinic Parkview Hospital;
- pharmacy LIFE Pharmacy;
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium;
- JVC Community Park.
A trip to Dubai International Airport by car or taxi will take about half an hour. By public transport, the airport can be reached in an hour and a half. In turn, such attractions are located 15-20 minutes from Samana Waves Apartments:
- Dubai Miracle Garden – is one of the most beautiful and large gardens in the world.
- Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – equestrian club, which regularly hosts prestigious international competitions and various events.
- Ski Dubai – indoor ski complex in the Mall of the Emirates shopping center.
