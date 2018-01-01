Residential complex Prostornaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

Ellington House IV – a new residential complex from the developer of Ellington Properties. Located in one of the most picturesque areas of Dubai Hills, the complex creates a comfortable living space surrounded by nature and excellent views.



The project stands out for a special and unique architecture, in which the features of minimalism, modern style and organic design are traced.



Apartment layout is simple and functional. Panoramic glazing fills the living space with natural light and visually expands the area of each room. Through thoughtful plans, owners can translate any wishes for interior design.



Infrastructure:



Residents are offered a wide range of amenities:



- Well-maintained green garden;

- Pool with lounge area for relaxation;

- A equipped fitness room with modern equipment;

- Children's pool;

- Barbecue sites;

- Club lounge;

- Outdoor relaxation area.



Location:



Location – a key feature of the Ellington House IV project. By placing in Dubai Hills, every resident of the complex will be able to feel all the benefits of suburban life, while having access to impressive opportunities for relaxation and acquaintance with the best locations of Dubai.



Golf lovers and novice athletes will appreciate one of the most famous golf courses located in Dubai Hills. Only 2 minutes, and you find yourself in the spacious territory of the sports zone, where you can play golf. The road to other attractions and areas of Dubai will also not take much time.



