  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Prostornaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu

Residential complex Prostornaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu

Dubai, UAE
from € 539,411
;
Residential complex Prostornaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Ellington House IV – a new residential complex from the developer of Ellington Properties. Located in one of the most picturesque areas of Dubai Hills, the complex creates a comfortable living space surrounded by nature and excellent views.

The project stands out for a special and unique architecture, in which the features of minimalism, modern style and organic design are traced.

Apartment layout is simple and functional. Panoramic glazing fills the living space with natural light and visually expands the area of each room. Through thoughtful plans, owners can translate any wishes for interior design.

Infrastructure:

Residents are offered a wide range of amenities:

- Well-maintained green garden;
- Pool with lounge area for relaxation;
- A equipped fitness room with modern equipment;
- Children's pool;
- Barbecue sites;
- Club lounge;
- Outdoor relaxation area.

Location:

Location – a key feature of the Ellington House IV project. By placing in Dubai Hills, every resident of the complex will be able to feel all the benefits of suburban life, while having access to impressive opportunities for relaxation and acquaintance with the best locations of Dubai.

Golf lovers and novice athletes will appreciate one of the most famous golf courses located in Dubai Hills. Only 2 minutes, and you find yourself in the spacious territory of the sports zone, where you can play golf. The road to other attractions and areas of Dubai will also not take much time.

Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 82.0
Price per m², € 6 578
Apartment price, € 539 411
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 124.0
Price per m², € 6 313
Apartment price, € 782 848
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel The Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Palm Gateway | Nakheel
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Seslia Residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to Palm Jumeirah, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Prostornaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu
Dubai, UAE
from € 539,411
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Unikalnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Residential complex Unikalnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Dubai, UAE
from € 379,186
46–69 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2026
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Crestmark — is a future residential complex that will be located in the vibrant Business Bay area, with stunning views of the Dubai Water Channel. The tower developer is Ellington, the first builder project in Business Bay, which has already attracted the attention of investors who want to live in the heart of Dubai. Buyers who prefer dynamic urban life in the center of an energetic city with trendy boutiques, luxury restaurants and head offices of global corporations in the immediate vicinity, can choose between studios and apartments with the number of bedrooms from one to three in this exclusive new complex. Elegant interiors will be tastefully decorated. The great windows will open stunning views of the Business Bay area with dizzying skyscrapers, famous floating villas and the Dorchester Hotel. New residences provide endless opportunities for relaxation and entertainment: Dubai Mall is just one kilometer away. Fitness lovers will appreciate the green lawns, swimming pool and gym on the territory. Bay Square Business Hub is 300 meters away. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Apartment building Viewz 1 By Danube - Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai
Apartment building Viewz 1 By Danube - Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Danube Properties
VIEWZ FROM DANUBE PROPERTIES Viewz by Danube — a new ultra-sharp project consisting of two towers towering on 50 + floors. Between themselves, on top of the complex, they will be connected by the exquisite Sky Bridge. Construction is carried out by a division of the Danube Group — Danube Properties. Aston Martin — the world-famous manufacturer of sports cars will take part in the development of unique design. Completion is planned in the second quarter of 2026. All residences will be fully furnished — future owners will be able to enjoy unrivaled comfort and luxury immediately after the transfer of the project. Exclusive studios, one-bedroom presidential suites, 1 – 3-bedroom apartments and a limited collection of exquisite Sky Villas with its own pool located on the last floors are offered for purchase in the Viewz residential complex. Presidential suites and 2-3-bedroom apartments also include private pools. Owners can choose one of the privileged future housing design options from Aston Martin. Exclusive chic living rooms and panoramic bedrooms will charm everyone at first sight.
Apartment building Safa One: Ultra Luxury Homes in Prime Location
VIP
Apartment building Safa One: Ultra Luxury Homes in Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 658,000
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Damac properties
Luxury apartments at Safa Park inspired by nature Come home to a place where natural brilliance meets emerald elegance across two stunning towers. Safa One is a tropical paradise at the pinnacle of luxury opening onto breath-taking views as far as the eye can see.   Be it the refinement of a 1 bedroom home in Tower B or an ultra-luxurious 2 or 3 bedroom suite with personal splash pool in Tower A, Safa One sets a new standard in sophistication. Welcome to the nature of luxury. Welcome to Safa One. Safa One by de GRISOGONO rises along Dubai's illustrious Sheikh Zayed Road at the edge of the evergreen Safa Park. Opening onto scenic views of the city and the sea, Safa One is surrounded by Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks, Business Bay and the timeless community of Jumeira.   Minutes away from Safa One are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk and Box Park as well as Jumeira Beach.
Realting.com
Go