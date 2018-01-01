Residential complex High-rise residence Me Do Re with swimming pools and a spa area in JLT, Dubai, UAE
About the complex
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, shops, a sauna and a steam bath, a spa area, sports grounds and a gym.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system
The property is located close to a beach, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, an airport.
- Metro station - 700 meters
- Sea - 1.8 km
- City center - 20.5 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
