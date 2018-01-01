Residential complex High-rise residence Me Do Re with swimming pools and a spa area in JLT, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 509,959
;
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, shops, a sauna and a steam bath, a spa area, sports grounds and a gym.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.

  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a beach, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, an airport.

  • Metro station - 700 meters
  • Sea - 1.8 km
  • City center - 20.5 km
Dubai, UAE
