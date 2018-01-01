  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | Hadley Heights | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Hadley Heights | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 363,000
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Hadley Heights | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by Leos Development

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,284 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Study room
  • Dressing
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Garden
  • School & Institute
  • Running, Cycling & Jogging track
  • Fitness centre
  • 24/7 Security
  • Changing room
  • Ample parking spaces
  • Indoor games
  • Cabanas
  • Baja Shelf
  • Sports court

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, Palm Gateway, Dubai. Palm Gateway by Nakheel is a luxury residential development offering amazing units with amenities to avail. Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,383 Sqft Maid room Powder room Utility Store area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Gym Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Sports court Swimming pool Community Hall Supermarket & Shopping area Basketball & Tennis court Green surrounding Sitting area Barbeque area Beach area Hospital Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Outdoor sports facilities Location Nearby; Dubai Marina ( 10 mins ) Mall Of Emirates ( 10 mins ) Dubai Internet City ( 10 mins ) Jumeirah Village Circle ( 15 mins ) Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins ) Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins ) Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins ) For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 60% On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities; 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 10,500 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Maid room Office Store area Back & front kitchen Entertainment lounge Outdoor Lounge Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Running & Jogging area School & Institutes Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Concierge services Business Center with meeting rooms Separate drivers quarter Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
J One - A unique residential facility on the banks of the Dubai Canal. The complex is a futuristic style masterpiece, complemented by ultra-modern apartments and impeccable service. The community is distinguished not only by its full manifestation, but also by its convenient location. The famous Dubai fountains, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the legendary opera and the Dubai Mall shopping center are a 5-minute walk from the building. Amenities: - Pool - gym - Children's playground - Children's pool - Green plantings - BBQ area - Game room - Yoga studio - Cafes and restaurants - Cinema - Kovorking - Air conditioning - Conference room - Security and video surveillance - Parking space - Park, garden - Sauna and steam room - SPA zone - Sports fields - Fitness center and gym - Dry cleaning J One Residential is located in Business Bay. Business Bay is a business center and a great place to live. Business Bay is located near Dubai Canal, this area is being compared to New York Manhattan.
