Apartment in New Building 2BR | Hadley Heights | Prime Location

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by Leos Development

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,284 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Study room

Dressing

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park

Supermarket & Shopping area

Spa & Sauna room

Sports court

Garden

School & Institute

Running, Cycling & Jogging track

Fitness centre

24/7 Security

Changing room

Ample parking spaces

Indoor games

Cabanas

Baja Shelf

Sports court

Location Nearby;

Dubai Marina – 10 mins

Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins

Downtown Dubai – 15 mins

Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins

Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

