  Apartment in New Building 1BR | Hadley Heights | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Hadley Heights | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 249,000
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Hadley Heights | Payment Plan
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by Leos Development

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 887 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Dressing
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Garden
  • School & Institute
  • Running, Cycling & Jogging track
  • Fitness centre
  • 24/7 Security
  • Changing room
  • Ample parking spaces
  • Indoor games
  • Cabanas
  • Baja Shelf
  • Sports court

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Victory Heights – 2.0Km
  • Sports City – 2.3Km
  • JVT – 2.7Km
  • The Springs – 3.0Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
