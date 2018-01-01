Apartment in New Building 1BR | Hadley Heights | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by Leos Development
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 40%
- On Handover – 50%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 887 Sqft
- Powder room
- Dressing
- Walk-in-closet
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Spa & Sauna room
- Sports court
- Garden
- School & Institute
- Running, Cycling & Jogging track
- Fitness centre
- 24/7 Security
- Changing room
- Ample parking spaces
- Indoor games
- Cabanas
- Baja Shelf
- Sports court
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Victory Heights – 2.0Km
- Sports City – 2.3Km
- JVT – 2.7Km
- The Springs – 3.0Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284