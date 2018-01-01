Apartment in New Building Studio | Hadley Heights | JVC

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer Studio apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by Leos Development

Key Highlights;

Easy access to famous destinations & spots

Limited 216 units within the development

Lush green areas & surrounding with serene spaces

Flexible & amazing payment plans makes it easy for you to secure your home

Amenities & Facilities;

Studio

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 458 Sqft

Open Kitchen

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park

Supermarket & Shopping area

Spa & Sauna room

Sports court

Garden

School & Institute

Running, Cycling & Jogging track

Fitness centre

24/7 Security

Changing room

Ample parking spaces

Indoor games

Cabanas

Baja Shelf

Sports court

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284