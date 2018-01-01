  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Studio | Hadley Heights | JVC

Dubai, UAE
from € 140,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer Studio apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by Leos Development

Key Highlights;

  • Easy access to famous destinations & spots
  • Limited 216 units within the development
  • Lush green areas & surrounding with serene spaces
  • Flexible & amazing payment plans makes it easy for you to secure your home

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 458 Sqft
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Garden
  • School & Institute
  • Running, Cycling & Jogging track
  • Fitness centre
  • 24/7 Security
  • Changing room
  • Ample parking spaces
  • Indoor games
  • Cabanas
  • Baja Shelf
  • Sports court

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

