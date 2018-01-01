Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya v isklyuchitelnom dizayne

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Mar Casa — is a magnificent 52-story residence in Dubai Maritime City, embodying the smoothness of ocean waves in its exceptional design.

Infrastructure:
- Reception;
- Recreation area;
- Fitness room;
- Covered parking;
- Well-maintained embankment;
- Own gym;
- Hall for Pilates and Yoga;
- Pool.

Location:
Dubai Maritime City ( DMC ) is located on the artificial peninsula between Port Rashid and Dubai Drydocks World and is a multifunctional business district that includes shopping, residential and office towers.


- Central Mall - 6.5 km.
- School - 4.4 km.
- ATM - 2.8 km.
- Burj Khalifa - 12.6 km.
- Pharmacy - 3.5 km.
- Airport - 13.1 km.
- Museum of the History of Cinema - 10.4 km.
- Sea - 150 m.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 212.0
Price per m², € 4 974
Apartment price, € 1 054 463
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 262.0
Price per m², € 5 026
Apartment price, € 1 316 794
New building location
Dubai, UAE
