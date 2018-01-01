  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty v unikalnom komplekse J One

Dubai, UAE
from € 307,615
About the complex

J One - A unique residential facility on the banks of the Dubai Canal. The complex is a futuristic style masterpiece, complemented by ultra-modern apartments and impeccable service.

The community is distinguished not only by its full manifestation, but also by its convenient location. The famous Dubai fountains, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the legendary opera and the Dubai Mall shopping center are a 5-minute walk from the building.

Amenities:
- Pool
- gym
- Children's playground
- Children's pool
- Green plantings
- BBQ area
- Game room
- Yoga studio
- Cafes and restaurants
- Cinema
- Kovorking
- Air conditioning
- Conference room
- Security and video surveillance
- Parking space
- Park, garden
- Sauna and steam room
- SPA zone
- Sports fields
- Fitness center and gym
- Dry cleaning

J One Residential is located in Business Bay. Business Bay is a business center and a great place to live. Business Bay is located near Dubai Canal, this area is being compared to New York Manhattan.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 89.0
Price per m², € 6 799
Apartment price, € 605 144
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 45.0
Price per m², € 6 836
Apartment price, € 307 615
New building location
Dubai, UAE
