Residential complex Apartamenty v unikalnom komplekse J One
About the complex
J One - A unique residential facility on the banks of the Dubai Canal. The complex is a futuristic style masterpiece, complemented by ultra-modern apartments and impeccable service.
The community is distinguished not only by its full manifestation, but also by its convenient location. The famous Dubai fountains, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the legendary opera and the Dubai Mall shopping center are a 5-minute walk from the building.
Amenities:
- Pool
- gym
- Children's playground
- Children's pool
- Green plantings
- BBQ area
- Game room
- Yoga studio
- Cafes and restaurants
- Cinema
- Kovorking
- Air conditioning
- Conference room
- Security and video surveillance
- Parking space
- Park, garden
- Sauna and steam room
- SPA zone
- Sports fields
- Fitness center and gym
- Dry cleaning
J One Residential is located in Business Bay. Business Bay is a business center and a great place to live. Business Bay is located near Dubai Canal, this area is being compared to New York Manhattan.