Residential complex Elitnaya kvartira s otlichnym raspolozheniem

Dubai, UAE
from € 179,178
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Azizi Grand — is an elite residential complex located in Dubai Sports City. Project developer Azizi Developments Developer.

For sale and for rent in the Azizi Grand are apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms and studios. All are available in several layout options.

Infrastructure:
Residents of the Azizi Grand residential complex have such amenities as:

- gym;
- barbecue area;
- SPA;
- children's playground;
- an outdoor pool at the podium level;
- football field;
- landscaped gardens on the roof of the podium;
- round-the-clock security;
- round-the-clock video surveillance;
- central air conditioning system.

Location:
Azizi Grand has an excellent location. From the complex, in just 1-2 minutes, you can take the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which is easily accessible to any of Dubai's areas.

Sports City, Golf Tower 2 of the Azizi Grand takes about 15 minutes to get to the nearest public transport stop.

Children of residents can reach the Victory Heights Foundation Stage kindergarten in 10 minutes. Next to it is the Empire Aquatic swimming section. GEMS Founders School is a 15-minute drive from the building.

Residents will be able to buy food at Grandiose Supermarket. This grocery store is a 20-minute drive from the building. For shopping, the City Center Me’aisem, which is a 5-minute drive from the building, is perfect. Purchasing will also be convenient to travel to Mango Hypermarket 3 ( 20 minutes drive ).

Residents will be able to get quality medical services at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. The hospital is a 15-minute drive away.

To get to the beaches of Palm Jumeirah or Sufouh Beach, residents will have to spend 15-20 minutes on the way.

Within 20 minutes of driving there are several world-class golf courses, including Trump International Golf Club.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.0
Price per m², € 4 158
Apartment price, € 253 656
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 36.0
Price per m², € 4 581
Apartment price, € 164 902
New building location
Dubai, UAE
