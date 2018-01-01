Residential complex Uyutnyy taunhaus s semeynoy koncepciey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Anya 2 — a new phase of townhouses in the Arabian Ranches III family community. The luxurious premium suburban community from Emaar Properties harmoniously combines the beauty of nature and the charms of urban life.

The Emaar Anya 2 offers for sale 492 real estate units — spacious townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms in the Arabian Ranches III community. All residences are offered in three design options — Modern, Contemporary and Classic.

Upscale finishes and stylish restrained designs are aimed at ensuring maximum comfort and coziness of future residents. Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling will visually expand the space, and picturesque views will charge with energy and delight the eye. Each townhouse will be complemented by two parking spaces, a garden, a terrace, spacious balconies and a maid's room.

Infrastructure:
Residents of the Emaar Anya 2 project will be offered many premium amenities, including sports courts, pools, artificial rivers, children's play areas, a club house, a multi-purpose room, a central park, and shopping grounds.

Location:
Emmaar Anya 2 is located near Academic Road and Emirates Road, making it take about 30 minutes to travel to key areas of the Emirate Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, as well as Dubai Airport.

Townhouses will be an ideal home for families with children, young or elderly couples, as well as single professionals who value comfort, privacy and are looking for spacious luxury housing.

- 25 minutes to Downtown Dubai;
- 20 minutes to Dubai Marina;
- 30 minutes to DXB Airport;
- 40 minutes to DWC Airport.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
