Villa 4BR | May | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE

from € 582,000

Completion date: -2026

Damac Lagoons Presents Mykonos! Mykonos is a recent launch to the well-known community of DAMAC Lagoons, where you can emerge into the atmosphere of the famous Mediterranean resorts. The author of the project is DAMAC Properties. Among offered units for sale in Mykonos are 4-5 bedroom townhouses for sale, reminiscent of the vibes of the Greek island. Right on the territory of the cluster luxury amenities, ideal for residents of all ages, will appear. More information will be provided soon. Occupants of Mykonos will also benefit from amenities, located throughout DAMAC Lagoons. They include a Tapas Lounge with Spanish cuisine in the cluster of Ibiza, the Vintage Car Museum in Monte Carlo, children’s facilities in Malta, as well as endless watersports activities, a floating cinema, white sandy beaches, retail shops, dining options, entertainment venues and more. Becoming an owner of a townhouse in Mykonos will let you and your family apply for a 10-year Golden Visa. Travel time to Downtown Dubai will take about half an hour. Close to the charm of DAMAC Hills and yet hidden away from the bustle is DAMAC Lagoons – a new master community in Dubai, inspired by the Mediterranean. At DAMAC Lagoons, the most elegant villas and townhouses are surrounded by azure blue lagoons, white sandy beaches, tropical island vibes and other enchanting experiences, across 45 million square feet.