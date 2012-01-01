  1. Realting.com
  Villa 3BR | May | Emaar

Dubai, UAE

from € 594,000

Dubai, UAE
from € 594,000
Villa 3BR | May | Emaar
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Contemporary design with timeless elegance
  • Seamless fusion of luxury & comfort
  • Excellent connectivity to major road networks
  • Acres of lush landscapes, parks & recreational areas
  • Abundance of natural light & stunning views
  • Ample space for relaxation, entertainment, & creating memories

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Pump area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • School & Institute

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Villa 4BR | Sun | Prime Location
Villa 4BR | Sun | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 648,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as Sun by Emaar Amenities & Facilities; 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,445 Sqft Powder room Maid room Laundry area Walk-in-closet 2 Car parking spaces Balcony / Terrace Roof Lawn Swimming area Gym Kid's play area Barbeque area Security Pets allowed Private garden Lazy River Dining Venues Restaurant & Cafe Spa & Sauna room Jogging, Running & Cycling Tennis & Basketball court Gated community Signature clubhouse Splash deck Locations Nearby; Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Al Maktoum International – 35 mins Dubai Marina – 35 mins Downtown – 20 mins Dubai Mall – 35 mins Global Village – 05 mins
Villa 5BR | Villa | Harmony | Prime Location
Villa 5BR | Villa | Harmony | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,400,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 5 bedroom villa, located in Harmony, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai. Harmony is a residential development by Majid Al Futtaim Amenities & Facilities; 5 Bedroom 6 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 4,477 Sqft Maid room Powder room Laundry area Guest room Office Garden Lawn Swimming pool Gym Balcony / Terrace Closed Kitchen Storae space Day Care Trampoline & Water splash park Beach Volleyball Water Activity Community Hall 3 Car parking spaces Dining & Retail outlets Kid's play area Leisure Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Mosque Spa & Sauna Cycling, Jogging & Running track Skating track Barbeque area Location Nearby; Jebel Ali Racecourse ( 15 mins ) Dubai Investment Park ( 20 mins ) Dubai Marina ( 20 mins ) Downtown Dubai ( 25 mins ) Mall Of Emirates ( 25 mins ) Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins ) Al Maktoum International Airport ( 45 mins )
Villa 3BR | MAG 22 | Payment Plan
Villa 3BR | MAG 22 | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,297,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in MBR City, known as MAG 22 by Mag Property Development. Payment Plan; Down Payment – 15% During Construction – 35% On Handover – 50% Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished Powder room Ofice area Powder room Washarea Laundry area Maid room Walk-in-closet Lawn Garden Roof Terrace / Balcony Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid's play area Leisure area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Green surrounding School & Institute Community Hall Hospital Fitness centre Running, Jogging & Cycling track Sports court Locations Nearby; Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins Meydan Mall – 1 mins Dubai Opera 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
