Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy taunhaus s panoramnym vidom

Dubai, UAE
from € 387,675
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy taunhaus s panoramnym vidom
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Bianca Townhouses is a new residential complex of premium townhouses from the developer Reportage Properties, which implements projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Turkey.

Bianca Townhouses is located in the Dubailand area, next to the City of Arabia community. This is one of the largest areas of Dubai, where there are many shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, landscaping and parks occupy a large area.

The complex is an exclusive premium property surrounded by greenery. Panoramic windows and modern decoration in beige and gray tones make the rooms bright and give a feeling of spaciousness and coziness.

Infrastructure:
For townhouse owners in the Bianca Townhouses residential complex from Reportage Properties, amenities are available:

- pool;
- children's pool;
- gym;
- barbecue area;
- round-the-clock video surveillance and security;
- playground;
- treadmill;
- zones for yoga and meditation;
- restaurants;
- shops;
- landscaped area for outdoor sports, recreation and walking;
- a mosque.

Location:
Premium townhouses at Bianca Townhouses are great for individual or family residence. All key locations and attractions of Dubai can be reached from here in 20-30 minutes by car. For families with children there are many prestigious schools and kindergartens nearby.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 103.0
Price per m², € 3 764
Apartment price, € 387 675
New building location
Dubai, UAE
