Residential complex Kvartira v prestizhnom rayone Business Bay
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
DG1 Living – is a 20-story premium complex from DarGlobal, located along Dubai Water Canal in Business Bay. For purchase, apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms are available. Each residence will have a balcony, and in a property with three bedrooms, a room for servants will be provided for maximum convenience of the owners.
Infrastructure:
- BBQ area;
- Parking;
- Pedestrian tracks;
- Pool;
- Common area with pool;
- Fitness room.
Location:
Business Bay residents can reach Downtown Dubai in 10 minutes, and the famous Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport can be reached by car in 20-25 minutes. The nearest bus stops are — Binary Tower 1, as well as Business Bay Metro Station, which is a 10-15 minute walk.
Families with children can attend nearby schools: Blossom Business Bay Kindergarten, Learning Tree Kree Kids Kids Kids Kids Kids Kids Kids KSS Private School and Global Indian International School. Business Bay has many entertainment centers that can be reached by car in just a few minutes from home.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!