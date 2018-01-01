Residential complex Kvartira v prestizhnom rayone Business Bay

Dubai, UAE

from € 215,653

Completion date: 2022

Premium apartment near Dubai Bay! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. O Ten Apartments by Aqua Properties — is a ten-story residential project located in Dubai Healthcare City ( DHCC ). These luxurious houses are located in a closed complex, which ensures the safety and security of its inhabitants. The complex is investment attractive. Premium apartments have two floors of underground parking for visitors and several retail space on the ground floor. O Ten offers many amenities you will surely enjoy, including a landscape pool with wooden deck relaxation areas, intersecting paths among landscaped waterfalls and an advanced gym with interesting views. All apartments are fully furnished. Spacious balconies provide an additional opportunity to enjoy a magnificent view. The kitchens are functionally and conveniently furnished, with maximum use of storage space. Wooden floors are in harmony with wooden cabinets. Having built-in technology makes cooking a pleasure. LOCATION: The community is strategically located on Oud Metha Road and is surrounded by your needs, such as pharmacies, public stores and food and beverage stores. Dubai Creek Park is also just a short walk from DHCC, where you can spend your free time with family and friends. Near O Ten Apartments there are also several shopping centers, including The Wa Mall and Deira City Center. The complex is located in an exclusive location near the Dubai Gulf, there are many parks and entertainment venues nearby. The city center is at hand, and thanks to the proximity of the main roads and good transport interchange, quick access to various parts of the city is possible. This area will appeal to both lovers of an active lifestyle and those who like to stay at home. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!