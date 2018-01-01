  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartira s potryasayuschim raspolozheniem v Dubae

Dubai, UAE
from € 247,148
Residential complex Kvartira s potryasayuschim raspolozheniem v Dubae
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Regent Residences by NSHAMA — a new addition to Town Square Dubai. Among the apartments of choice — studios and apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and living space from 336 to 1523 square meters. ft.

Modern layouts will provide NSHAMA The Regent Residences with maximum comfort and privacy, and living quarters will be filled with natural light. The bedrooms will be equipped with fitted wardrobes, and the floors will be covered with glazed porcelain. The bathroom will be present in the main bedrooms, and the kitchen layout will include cooking racks, scratch and stain resistant, and upper cabinets. The apartments will also have an amazing view of the surrounding area of Dubai.

Infrastructure:
REGENT residences will offer their tenants many amenities. These include outlets and points F&B, a swimming pool, children's playgrounds in the yard and gyms. In addition, Town Square Dubai itself will have extensive open lawns, interactive children's playgrounds, open-air cafes, outlets, treadmills and much more.

Location:
NSHAMA The Regent Residences is located on Dubai City Square, in a stunning area on Al-Kudra Street. From here, residents can easily reach other areas of the emirate. Thus, the center of Dubai and Business Bay can be reached in half an hour by car, as well as Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport. One of the nearest bus stops is — Hayat Townhouses 1.

Among the closest entertainment and leisure activities popular among tourists and residents of Dubai, Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterfly Garden and Dubai Autodrome, which can be reached in 15 minutes. For shopping, staying at Town Square Dubai will make it easy for you to reach Town Square, the Layan, The Sustainable Plaza Public Center, Mudon Public Center and Cityland Shopping Center.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 94.0
Price per m², € 2 629
Apartment price, € 247 148
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Kvartira s potryasayuschim raspolozheniem v Dubae
Dubai, UAE
from € 247,148
