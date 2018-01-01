  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Premialnye apartamenty v sovremennom stile

Residential complex Premialnye apartamenty v sovremennom stile

Dubai, UAE
from € 442,714
;
Residential complex Premialnye apartamenty v sovremennom stile
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Exclusive residential complex North 43 — premium apartment from North 43 Real Estate Development LLC. The premium 20-story complex for sale includes 229 stylish and fully furnished studios and apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms. Residences are offered in various configurations, and their living area varies from 34 square meters. m to 172 sq. m.

The apartments will be made in a modern style with an emphasis on smooth contours that harmoniously resonate with the architecture of the tower. For the design of residences, Spanish porcelain and marble, oak floors, Italian furniture and German cuisines are used.

Infrastructure:
Residents of North 43 will be provided with maximum comfort due to the ability to use world-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym, pool, music room, 24-hour restaurants and cafes, a game lounge, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, spacious green central courtyard. Have a good time with family or friends in the amazing common lobby or spaces for relaxing around. Also, residents of the complex will have access to Wi-Fi in the common area, cleaning of rooms, round-the-clock concierge and security services, parking.

Location:
North 43 will become part of the Jumeirah Village Circle community, which is strategically well located in close proximity to Al Khail Road. The residential and commercial development of JVC is made according to the classical circular model with an area in the center and streets-rays, which can significantly save time when moving inside the area. Within walking distance of the North 43 complex there is all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life: shops, walking parks, F&B buildings.

The Circle Mall, where you can do shopping, will take only five minutes by car, and Mall of The Emirates — 10 minutes. At the same distance is the popular coastal area of Dubai Marina. It will take a little over a quarter of an hour to get to Downtown Dubai and its cult attractions.
Palm Jumeirah entertainment and The Walk promenade are a 20-minute drive from the complex. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) takes a little less than half an hour.

If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 171.0
Price per m², € 4 015
Apartment price, € 686 586
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 126.0
Price per m², € 3 514
Apartment price, € 442 714
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building Ready Apartments | Investment Buy
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v premialnom komplekse
Dubai, UAE
from € 269,487
Apartment building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty s neobychnoy koncepciey
Dubai, UAE
from € 470,303
You are viewing
Residential complex Premialnye apartamenty v sovremennom stile
Dubai, UAE
from € 442,714
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Beach Oasis | Azizi
Apartment building Studio | Beach Oasis | Azizi
Dubai, UAE
from € 149,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development Key Highights; Iconic amenities & services to enjoy within the development Easy & accessible payment plans available Premium quality construction with high-end interiors Beautiful courtyard with cafes & coffee shops Water feature & beach for all Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 358 Sqft Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Zen Garden Yoga zone & Meditation area Man-made beach Educational facilities CCTV Security 24/7 Dining & Retail outlet Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Cycling, Jogging & Running track Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Sports facilities Shopping & Supermarket area For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 210,553
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a meditation area, lounge areas, sports grounds, a spa area, a business center, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located between two main highways of UAE. Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 19 minutes
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,208,483
Agency: TRANIO
We offer stylish furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a 5-level parking, an infinity pool and an outdoor jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a gym, a children's playground, a health club, a sauna and a steam bath, shops and cafes. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai, close to the places of interest, all necessary infrastructure, and highways. Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes Metro station - 6 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes Hospital - 10 minutes Dubai Mall - 4 minutes
Realting.com
Go