  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom komplekse

Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom komplekse

Dubai, UAE
from € 824,172
;
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom komplekse
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli — the new coastal premium complex in the Dubai Harbor area, created with the participation of the legendary Italian brand Roberto Cavalli. The project offers luxurious 1 – 3-bedroom apartments and a limited collection of 16 duplexes with 3 – 5 bedrooms and a personal pool. The residence offers views of Dubai Marina, the sea and the famous Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel.

Infrastructure:
DAMAC Bay 2 will consist of three skyscrapers connected by a podium, where a spa, recreation area and landscaped area will be located. A unique feature of the — project is the huge amount of water sports and entertainment inside the complex, including a wave pool where you can surf, a special snorkeling pool, and lounges deep into the water. Private club Cavalli and glass water bridge with a showcase Cavalli — exclusive amenities from a world-famous Italian brand.

Location:
DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli is being built in the developing Dubai Harbor area, just a 10-minute drive from Dubai Marina. The strategic location of the complex provides easy access to the main transport artery of Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai is less than half an hour away, and Dubai International Airport — 30 minutes by car. Dubai Harbor Cruise Terminal is within walking distance.

Residents will have access to a wide selection of restaurants and cafes. For shopping, Dubai's largest shopping centers — Dubai Marina Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Walk at JBR are perfect. Skydive Dubai offers a parachute, while Emirates Golf Club or Topgolf — play golf.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 73.0
Price per m², € 11 290
Apartment price, € 824 172
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 116.0
Price per m², € 10 656
Apartment price, € 1 236 134
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with a golf course and green areas close to Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom komplekse
Dubai, UAE
from € 824,172
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from € 349,000
Completion date: -2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar. Key Highlights; World-class development laced with exclusive services Wonderful views & sight at the comfort of your home Amenities in sports, Health, Play, Fun & leisure at your services Access to the mainland & city key famous destination Near to an 18-hole championship golf course Residences being offered mesmerizing views of the adjoining areas Amenities & Facilties; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 891 Sqft Laundry area Open Kitchen Foyer Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Fitness centre Multipurpose hall Landscaped podium deck 24/7 Security Covered parking spaces Basketball & Tennis court Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Sports court Jogging, Running & Cycling area Garden Kid’s Park School & Institute Cabanas Tropical Garden Areas For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Apartment building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube
Apartment building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube
Dubai, UAE
from € 457,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 Bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Fashionz by Danube Properties Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,078 Sqft Private Swimming pool Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health Care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & park area Basketball & Tennis court Beach Volleyball Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Beach access Yoga & Meditation area Shopping & Supermarket Garden Beauty salon Snooker area Mini-golf Cricket pitch Padel Tennis Nearby Neighbourhood; Dubai Production City – 1.0Km Midtown b Deyaar – 1.8Km The Springs – 1.9Km Victory Heights – 2.1Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Erin | City Walk
Apartment building 1BR | Erin | City Walk
Dubai, UAE
from € 474,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk, known as Erin by Meraas. Key Highlights; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,310 Sqft Utility Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area 24/7 Security Beach access Health care centre Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Sea views Hospital Spa & Sauna room Water activity Running, Jogging & Cycling area Yoga & Meditation Dog park Tennis, Squash & Basketball court Games table Event area Function room Nursery Picnic Pavilions For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go