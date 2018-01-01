  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty s neobychnoy koncepciey

Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 511,384
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty s neobychnoy koncepciey
About the complex

CÔTE D'AZUR Hotel is a new residential complex with hotel apartments. The complex consists of four hotels named after the popular cities of the Cote d'Azur: Monaco, Nice, Cannes and Saint-Tropez. Each boutique hotel offers about 250 hotel apartments that are fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances and a jacuzzi.

Interiors were developed using only environmentally friendly materials. The roofs and walls of the hotels are well insulated and soundproof. Most residences have large windows with magnificent views of the beach and the Persian Gulf.

Infrastructure:
The hotel provides various amenities and services, including:

- Garden;
- Children's clubs;
- Pools;
- Beach cafes and restaurants;
- Spa center;
- Retail stores;
- Sports clubs;
- Billiards and ping pong;
- Entertainment room;
- Squash court;
- Diving;
- Underwater Museum;
- 24-hour security service;
- 24 hour concierge services.

Location:
Hotel CÔTE D'AZUR is located on an island in Dubai. Therefore, you can only get here by yacht, boat or other craft. Every 10 minutes a boat runs to the island.

Residents can take advantage of several nearby objects of a social and recreational nature, including:
- Beaches Kite, Merkato and La Mer;
- Boxpark Mall;
- Jumeirah College, GEMS Jumeirah Elementary School and Jumeirah Bachelor's School;
- La Mer from Meraas;
- Grand Azur, the largest pool in the Middle East;
- Rainbow beach.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 143.0
Price per m², € 11 316
Apartment price, € 1 618 177
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 48.0
Price per m², € 9 739
Apartment price, € 467 456
New building location
Dubai, UAE
