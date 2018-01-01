  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK

Dubai, UAE
from € 677,729
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The new Portofino Hotel project was created by architects inspired by the Italian resort of the same name. It consists of several thematic areas with magnificent views of the sea and yacht club. The developer offers luxurious living conditions.

Portofino Hotel is located in The World Islands on The Heart of Europe. and offers premium real estate. Total number of serviced apartments – 451.

Complex amenities:
The residential project has all the necessary amenities and positions itself as a family complex. Portofino Hotel offers beautiful views of the sandy private beach. The apartments are equipped with temperature sensors that are adjustable using mobile devices and quality furniture.

A play club is organized for children's holidays, and women can relax in the exclusive SPA center. Numerous cafes and restaurants, retail stores in the territory are available. A fitness center and pool are also provided. The building is under round-the-clock security.

Infrastructure in Portofino Hotel County is represented by facilities such as:

- 5-star hotel Cote d’Azur;
- An exclusive hotel for pets Amsterdam;
- restaurants, which are mainly located in resort hotels;
- many cafes and bars;
- a modern yacht club;
- Swiss circus;
- underwater aquarium;
- beauty salons and mountain spa;
- large shopping centers, retail stores and brand boutiques.

Location:
Portofino Hotel is located 4.5 km from the Dubai coastline, away from the bustle of the city, on The Heart of Europe in the Arabian Gulf.

On the territory of The Heart of Europe, transport links with the continent have been established thanks to speed boats. It is also planned to create a cable car. In 15-20 minutes you can reach the busy areas of Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina with many commercial facilities and attractions, as well as DXB International Airport.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², € 10 325
Apartment price, € 619 512
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
