Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone

Dubai, UAE
from € 266,372
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Sky Gardens — 45-story skyscraper located in DIFC, central district of Dubai. DIFC — is one of the most multifunctional areas in Dubai, in which there are many skyscrapers.

Sky Gardens provides its residents with studios, penthouses and apartments with 1 — 3 bedrooms, penthouses, offices.

Complex amenities:
- Wellness center;
- Equipped fitness club;
- Gym;
- A restaurant;
- Supermarkets;
- Landscaping garden;
- Children's playground;
- Kindergarten;
- Concierge;
- Parking.

Location:
Sky Gardens skyscraper is located in the DIFC area, which is the central area with access to many transport interchanges. There are nearby stops for buses and trams, and also metro stations. 6 minutes is enough to get to Dubai Mall, 18 minutes drive is Burj Al Arab, 20 — Palm Jumeirah, and for 23 you can get to The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is just a 13-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum will reach the new International Airport for about 40 minutes.

DIFC has open cafes and restaurants, retail stores, squares and gardens, public areas, cafe terraces and benches. Day care centers for children and a playground for children are also built inside the complex.

Near Sky Gardens are the Emirates Financial Towers, Al Attar Tower, 21st Century Tower, Aspin Residential Tower,
Maze Tower, as well as Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and Sheikh Zayed Road.

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 73.0
Price per m², € 4 593
Apartment price, € 335 264
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 49.0
Price per m², € 4 969
Apartment price, € 243 491
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 1,488 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dish washer
  • Fridge
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Board room
  • Club
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Family area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Sport courts

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
  • Arabian Ranches – 4.0Km
  • Motor City – 4.0Km
  • Studio City – 4.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, the sea and the city.

The residence is the only Cavalli-branded tower in the world. Here You'll find an artificial beach and swimming pools, landscaped terraces, a bar and a wellness center, cafes and restaurants, a gym and tennis courts, a kids' playground.

Completion 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area on the western coast, near Downtown Dubai and shopping malls.

  • Private beach - 850 meters
  • Burj Khalifa - 18.7 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Business Bay - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 40 minutes
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!

Creek Vistas Grande Apartments in one of Dubai's greenest areas with 2 bedrooms at a bargain price!

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.


Sobha Creek Vista Grande – a new collection of premium apartments in the MBR City area, the construction of which is launched by the international developer Sobha Realty. The tower will complete the development of the Sobha Hartland community, and from its windows chic views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai horizon will open.

HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS:


- pool;
- clinic;
- meditation zone;
- gym;
- children's playground;
- barbecue area.

IN STEP SUPPORT:
- 3 spacious parks;
- a wide selection of cafes, restaurants, places for recreation and entertainment;
- hospital, kindergartens and schools;
- golf course;

INVESTMENT PRIVACY:
Sobha Hartland belongs to freehold zones, so foreigners can buy real estate here in their personal property and further dispose of it at their discretion: lease, sell, transfer by inheritance.
In addition, the acquisition of apartments at the Sobha Creek Vista Grande gives the investor the right to receive a long-term visa of a resident of – for both himself and all family members. UAE residents can take advantage of the local tax system, including rid themselves of paying income taxes.
The profitability of renting residences in this community will be about 8%.

Call or write!

We will select the apartments for your personal request! We will consult on Dubai facilities for free!

