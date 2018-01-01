  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni

Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni

Dubai, UAE
from € 356,095
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni
About the complex

Golf Grand — a new award project from the popular luxury developer Emaar Properties. The 15-story tower is located on the podium, where a variety of amenities will be presented. The project is built surrounded by lush greenery in the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate community. The community is conveniently located between Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai.

For purchase in the Golf Grand are apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging from 63 square meters. m to 187 sq. m. All 323 residences include at least one spacious balcony or terrace, laundry, dressing room or fitted wardrobes. Three sleeping apartments have rooms for staff.

Stylish interiors saturated with the spirit of innovation are decorated in a neutral color scheme. The design uses modern plumbing, natural finishes, porcelain, laminated blinds with a melamine frame. Panoramic windows and private balconies fill the premises with bright natural light and allow residents to enjoy the luxurious views of the Dubai Hills Golf Club.

Infrastructure:
The Golf Grand project will become part of the multifunctional community Dubai Hills Estate. Residents of the complex will benefit most from a premium location near the Dubai Hills Golf Club golf course.

The community will have everything necessary for a comfortable life: shops, medical clinics, educational institutions, places for recreation and entertainment. King's College Hospital London is within a five-minute drive from Golf Grand. You can get to the GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS International School, GEMS New Millennium School in just 5 – 10 minutes by car.

Location:
5-15 minutes
Dubai Hills Park, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills Mall
20-30 minutes
Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport

Grand Golf will be located in close proximity to the Al Khail Road. On the highway you can quickly get to anywhere in the emirate. Within a 10-minute walk, the Dubai Hills Golf Club is a 10-minute walk away. Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Hills Park are a five-minute drive from the complex.

The trip to Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Business Bay business centers and famous Downtown Dubai attractions will take 15 – 20 minutes, and Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) — no more than half an hour.

Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 66.0
Price per m², € 5 395
Apartment price, € 356 095
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 99.0
Price per m², € 5 029
Apartment price, € 497 844
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a resident visa and rental income in Wilton Terraces residential complex, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The complex consists of two 12-storey buildings with 283 apartments with a fine finish, built-in wardrobes and a kitchen with 3.2 m high ceilings. The windows overlook the skyscrapers of Business Bay.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • barbecue
  • gym
  • library
  • playground
  • 1 parking space for each apartment
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The area is called "the city" because of its size and the expected large influx of guests and visitors. In total, 26,400 residential units are planned to be built in MBR City, with its own monorail connecting the area with two international airports. Also included in the project: The Mall of the World with the world's largest swimming pool, hospitals, schools, hotels and sports centers. The territory of the district will be covered with parks, including golf courses and a central park.

The complex is located near the main attractions of the city. There are also 2 international schools and 3 parks in the vicinity of the project. Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, home to a large population of flamingos, is a 14-minute drive from the complex. The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are a 15-minute drive, and Dubai Financial Center is a 17-minute drive.
Apartment building Studio | Mykonos | Samana
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present a studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana

Key Highlights;

  • An exclusive new development ensures with resort-style amenities
  • Investment-friendly development ensures great ROI
  • Leisure deck with infinity pool & water features
  • Resort-style amenities including jacuzzi & outdoor cinema

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 436 Sqft
  • Private Pool
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 218,486
65–107 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Concept 7 is a new residential complex in the JVC area from the developer Condor Developers.

Concept 7 Residences is ideally located in the popular Dubai area. From here it is easy to reach all business districts of Dubai, night clubs, beautiful beaches, hospitals, shops and restaurants. It is located in a conspicuous place, just 15 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Children's pool;
- Gym;
- Yoga Hall;
- Sauna;
- Steam bath;
- Coffee shop;
- Pet Park.

Location:
Jumeirah Village – is one of the most favorable residential areas with a family atmosphere. Due to the variety of first-class amenities and services, the community provides a comfortable life for its residents. The area, built by one of the leading developers of Nakheel Properties, boasts an excellent location in the very center of the new Dubai and close proximity to such popular areas as Dubai Marina, Dubai Internet City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Jumeirah Village Circle is a combination of luxury apartments, villas and townhouses. This is an ideal place to live for those who prefer a comfortable life.

Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

