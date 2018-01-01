  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone Dubaya

Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone Dubaya

Dubai, UAE
from € 218,486
;
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone Dubaya
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Concept 7 is a new residential complex in the JVC area from the developer Condor Developers.

Concept 7 Residences is ideally located in the popular Dubai area. From here it is easy to reach all business districts of Dubai, night clubs, beautiful beaches, hospitals, shops and restaurants. It is located in a conspicuous place, just 15 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Children's pool;
- Gym;
- Yoga Hall;
- Sauna;
- Steam bath;
- Coffee shop;
- Pet Park.

Location:
Jumeirah Village – is one of the most favorable residential areas with a family atmosphere. Due to the variety of first-class amenities and services, the community provides a comfortable life for its residents. The area, built by one of the leading developers of Nakheel Properties, boasts an excellent location in the very center of the new Dubai and close proximity to such popular areas as Dubai Marina, Dubai Internet City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Jumeirah Village Circle is a combination of luxury apartments, villas and townhouses. This is an ideal place to live for those who prefer a comfortable life.

Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.0
Price per m², € 3 361
Apartment price, € 218 486
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 107.0
Price per m², € 3 666
Apartment price, € 393 251
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Waters near a yacht club, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residence
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 218,486
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence Apartamenty s vygodnoy lokaciey
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.

The Paragon Apartment with a profitable location and Dubai's main economic center.

Want to buy apartments with a convenient location and the main economic centers of Dubai? Then the residential complex The Paragon by IGO is perfect for you.

We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Paragon by IGO - modern apartments with a smart home system, 21-storey residential complexes with apartments from studio format to spacious apartments with three bedrooms. Ideally located next to Downtown and Dubai's main economic centers.

Each apartment is ultra-modern with impeccable aesthetics and boasts panoramic views of the Dubai Canal or magnificent views of the park below.

FEED:
▪ Balconies overlooking the Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa and the panorama of the city
▪ Direct access to park areas
▪ Apartments are equipped with furniture and household appliances
▪ Pools, gym, squash court, cinema, coworking, business center, barbecue area, golf and tennis simulators

Payment Plan:
- 10% booking
- 40% during construction
- 50% upon completion of construction

BONUS!
- 100% discount on the collection of the Land Department

We guarantee a safe deal with the developer, legal support at each stage of the transaction. Only reliable real estate!

Interested in the offer?
Call us and we will provide complete information on the purchase of apartments!
Apartment building 1BR | Lamtara | Dubai Holding
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamtara by Dubai holding.

Key Highlights;

  • 5-Star Hotels including Burj Al Arab
  • Gated residential clusters
  • Direct Air-conditioned footbridge
  • 50 restaurants & entertainment outlet
  • Exclusive address overlooking Burj Al Arab

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 785 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Dressing
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green Surrounding
  • Gym
  • Health Care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Beach Access
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Summer | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Summer by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,636 Sqft
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Linen room
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Private courtyard
  • Open spaces
  • Town centre
  • Sunset views
  • Beach access

Locations Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 30 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 25 mins
  • Walk from Marina Creek – 05 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go