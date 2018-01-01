Apartment in New Building 2BR | 330 Riverside Crescent
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Sobha Hartland 2, known as 330 Riverside Crescent by Sobha Group
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 10%
- During Construction – 70%
- On Handover 20%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 944 Sqft
- Utility area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Leisure & Park
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Fitness centre
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- 24/7 Security
- Landscaped Garden
- Power Backups
- Club house
- Multipurpose hall
- Amphitheater
- Yoga & Meditation area
Location Nearby;
- Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 05 mins
- Meydan Racecourse – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
- Business Bay – 10 mins
- Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
- The Dubai Mall – 15 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
- Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins
