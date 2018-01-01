Apartment in New Building 2BR | 330 Riverside Crescent

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2025

Best payment plans / Direct water view / Smart home / Best location

Luxurious 1-bedroom apartment of 69 square meters. m in Hartland with lush green spaces, world-class amenities and many appetizing eateries, shopping centers and entertainment venues.

renting out in March 2025 fully furnished, ready to move in.

Payment Dates:

Initial pltage:

129582.46 USD to the owner

twenty% - 75419.18 USD to the developer

03/29/2025 - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer

6 months from the date of completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer

12 months from the date of completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer

18 months from the date of completion-- 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer

24 months from completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer



additional payments: DLD - 4%

Commission - 2%

Service - 548 USD