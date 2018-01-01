Apartment in New Building 2BR | 330 Riverside Crescent

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 529,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Sobha Hartland 2, known as 330 Riverside Crescent by Sobha Group

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 70%
  • On Handover 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 944 Sqft
  • Utility area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Leisure & Park
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Fitness centre
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Landscaped Garden
  • Power Backups
  • Club house
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Amphitheater
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 05 mins
  • Meydan Racecourse – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
  • Business Bay – 10 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
  • The Dubai Mall – 15 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

