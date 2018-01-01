  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | 330 Riverside Crescent

Apartment in New Building 1BR | 330 Riverside Crescent

Dubai, UAE
from € 287,000
;
Apartment in New Building 1BR | 330 Riverside Crescent
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 1 bedroom apartment, located in Hartland 2, known as 330 Riverside Crescent by Sobha Group

Key Highlights;

  • Sky Garden on 18th & 43rd floor to enjoy the views
  • Resort-style living experience & top-class facilities
  • Direct access to the Boardwalk, Lagoon & Beach
  • Paddle Boarding & Pedal Kayak & many such leisure access

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 496 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Leisure & Park
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Fitness centre
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Landscaped Garden
  • Power Backups
  • Club house
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Amphitheater
  • Yoga & Meditation area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 5BR | Melrose Estates | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Erin | City Walk
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Peninsula Five | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Otelnye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 1BR | 330 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, UAE
from € 287,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence Sovremennaya kvartira v kultovom rayone
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Developer: DDA Real Estate

HELP TO GO TO JELIET IN DUBAE! FULL EARLY OF MADE!!!

Marina Residences - the complex is located in AL Hamra Village, where you can find everything for a comfortable life, your own beach, many pools, playgrounds, sports halls, five star hotels and shopping center Al Hamra Mall. The building is located near Yacht club, Sailling club, and there is also direct access to the beach.
ADVANTAGES:
- pool;
- golf course;
- playground;
- medical facilities;
- restaurants / cafes;
- own beach;
- parking for yachts;
- supermarket;
- school;
- kindergarten.

ECONOMIC ADVANCE:


- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- Safe deal.

WHY YOU CAN WORK WITH US:


- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
 
Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city.

The residence features an 18-hole golf course, a club with restaurants and a lounge, a spa center, an infinity pool, a fitness room, landscaped gardens and terraces, barbecue areas.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a large shopping mall, a ski trail, metro and railway stations.

  • Burj Khalifa - 11 km
  • Airport - 13 km
  • Sea - 14 km
Apartment building 1BR | Marina Sands | Beachfront
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Elegant design homes with world-class amenities
  • The greenery of the Park next door
  • Unmatched views from every corner
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 865 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Leisure & Park
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water activity
  • Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Spacious Cabanas
  • Concierge services
  • Hospital
  • Miami-style pool deck
  • Pristine beach
  • Yacht club
  • Green surrounding

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go