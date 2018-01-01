Apartment in New Building The Edge Apartments

THE EDGE — a new complex that will be a worthy complement to the collection of luxury real estate in Business Bay. The developer is Select Group. Among the development of the developer are many commercial and multifunctional projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain and other European countries. It is planned that the announced residential complex will replenish the company's portfolio in 2026.



The THE EDGE project includes two towers and a spacious podium with premium amenities and entertainment with an area of more than 5,600 square meters. m. The buildings are distinguished by a special modern architecture and a vibrant design. The strategic location of the complex will allow residents to enjoy views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal and Business Bay.

The real estate collection in THE EDGE is represented by apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms ranging in size from 53 square meters. m to 102 sq. m. The property of various configurations is complemented by a private balcony, fitted wardrobes and private bathrooms.



The concept of the complex is to create space for « smart relax » future residents. Upscale interior design will be made in a modern eclectic style using bold contrasting colors and brand details.



According to the developer, for the first quarter of 2023, you can purchase one-bedroom apartments in the THE EDGE complex at a price from AED 1,108,000 ( USD 302,000 ). The cost of a double residence starts from AED 1,860,000 ( USD 506,000 ).

Residents of the complex will be able to take advantage of premium amenities, including an infinity pool, their own gym in each tower, a yoga area, a relaxation area, a pool terrace, barbecue facilities, a jacuzzi, sports grounds, open air simulators, treadmills, coworking space, etc.



Also, residents of the complex will have access to: a spacious lounge, recessed chairs for relaxing on the pool terrace, a padel tennis court and other amenities for a luxurious vacation.



In the immediate vicinity of the project there are many places for recreation and entertainment: restaurants, shopping centers, popular attractions and boutiques.