Apartment in New Building Samana Mykonos Apartments

Dubai, UAE

from € 369,061

73–158 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2024

The Grove by Iman – premium residential complex located in the middle of lush greenery in Dubai Hills. The developer is Iman Developers, known for its unique and ambitious projects.



The residential complex includes a collection of the most popular types of real estate. Studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are presented here. The area of residential facilities varies from 38 to 237 square meters. Residents will find an incredible set of amenities:



- Double lobby, recreated on the lekals of luxury interiors;

- 25-meter pool and jacuzzi for relaxation: including a rooftop pool;

- Children's pools;

- Special children's play areas: outdoors and indoor playground;

- Recreation area in the open space;

- A well-maintained terrace for relaxation and relaxation;

- Club lounge;

- BBQ area;

- Parking for electric vehicles;

- Sports fields;

- A well-equipped fitness club with modern equipment.



Location:

Located in Dubai Hills, The Grove residential complex offers residents not only developed infrastructure of the suburban community, but also quick access to important facilities and locations in Dubai:



1 kilometer to Dubai Hills Mall.

7 kilometers to Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center.

16 kilometers to the Burj Khalifa tower and the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah.

26 kilometers to Dubai Expo City.

28 kilometers to Dubai International Airport.

The developer offers very profitable payment plans, divided into 6 stages, which makes investments in The Grove residential complex even more profitable.



Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable UAE real estate!