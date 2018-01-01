  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Apartment in New Building Samana Mykonos Apartments
About the complex

The new-generation Samana Mykonos project at Dubai Studio City was created by Samana Developers and offers luxurious studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool. This private complex with landscape pools and jacuzzi areas, released in a limited edition, is an example of the highest level of luxury and relaxation that Dubai can offer. A luxurious lifestyle in lively Dubai is available for premium residents thanks to this fantastic initiative that will result in Greece appearing in Dubai.

Wonderful location with first-class networks and amenities in the city center. Residents and people around you can enjoy a truly beautiful lifestyle at Dubai Studio City. You have everything you need to enjoy life thanks to the exceptional convenience in the neighborhood.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 40 000 m
Shopping center 10 000 m
Shop 500 m
