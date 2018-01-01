Apartment in New Building St Regis The Residences

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
About the complex

A few steps from Dubai Opera, Dubai Fountain and the highest structure in the world, Burj Khalifa, The St. Regis Residences, Downtown Dubai is rethinking luxury, building on the loyalty of famous brands to the highest achievements in style and design and distinguishing every place. and experience.

Luxurious life has never been so pleasant: two elegant Art Deco futuristic towers rise 262 and 171 m above the Dubai Opera area, respectively, and the connecting platform offers amazing amenities.

Residences are the embodiment of a luxurious life, demonstrating the necessary, unique and sophisticated. Each magnificent building was carefully located in such a way as to best capture the open view of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Dubai fountains, and the interiors and decoration complement the architecture and style of the towers.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 35 000 m
Shopping center 10 000 m
Shop 500 m
