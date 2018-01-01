Apartment in New Building Elitz By Danube - Jumeirah Village Circle Duba

  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building Elitz By Danube - Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai

Apartment in New Building Elitz By Danube - Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Apartment in New Building Elitz By Danube - Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai
About the complex

Elitz by Danube is located in the famous area of the highly developed JVC area and should become a local architectural icon. Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road are easily accessible from a skyscraper with a unique glass facade. Elitz is a pair of twin towers containing residential, commercial and presidential apartments, as well as three, two, one, duplex and penthouse.
Elitz offers + 30 objects that are currently not available to any other developer in the area. Owning real estate in Elitz is very simple with a low monthly value of $ 1.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 35 000 m
Shop 500 m
Shopping center 8 000 m
Apartment building Elitz By Danube - Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai
Dubai, UAE
