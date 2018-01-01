Apartment in New Building Elitz By Danube - Jumeirah Village Circle Duba

Dubai, UAE

The apartment in the stunning cult area of Dubai is similar to Beverly Hills!



Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills - a 24-story skyscraper from the well-known DAMAC Properties developer in the UAE, was commissioned in 2020 and is managed by an international hotel brand.



Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills presents residential real estate in the form of hotel apartments that can be purchased for accommodation or subsequent rental.



The skyscraper is surrounded by numerous park areas and lakes ( residential development Damac Hills ). This place is famous for its striking resemblance to the Beverly Hills cult district in Los Angeles. The DAMAC Hills area is suitable for families with children, as well as for people who prefer sports spending time.



UNIQUE:

All apartments have large panoramic windows, and balconies are also available. Comfort and coziness adds a signature interior from professional Radisson designers. For the convenience of guests and staff, the complex has 10 elevators. There is also an outdoor pool with a seating area and large parking. On the ground floor there is a spacious lobby, shops, bars and restaurants work here.





LOCATION PLUSES:

Nearby are as many as five golf courses, several tennis courts, outdoor pools, football and cricket fields. Also in close availability there is a modern skatepark, a children's playground and a closed area for walking dogs.



Thanks to the well-developed transport infrastructure of Damac Hills, you can reach the Dubai Exhibition Center in just 18 minutes.



– to the Trump International Golf Club – 5 minutes;

– to the equestrian and Polo Club equestrian complex – 10 minutes;

– to the Miracle Garden flower garden – 15 minutes;

– to the shopping and entertainment town Global Village – 20 minutes;

– to the sights of Downtown Dubai – 30 minutes;

– to the city beaches – 40 minutes;

– to the airports DXB and Al Maktoum – 30 minutes.



INVESTMENT PRIVACY:

The furnished Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills apartments are suitable for both accommodation and rental. Profitability is about 8% per year. For future investors, this is a very good rate of return.





