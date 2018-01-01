Apartment in New Building Viewz 1 By Danube - Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai
About the complex
VIEWZ FROM DANUBE PROPERTIES
Viewz by Danube — a new ultra-sharp project consisting of two towers towering on 50 + floors. Between themselves, on top of the complex, they will be connected by the exquisite Sky Bridge. Construction is carried out by a division of the Danube Group — Danube Properties. Aston Martin — the world-famous manufacturer of sports cars will take part in the development of unique design. Completion is planned in the second quarter of 2026.
All residences will be fully furnished — future owners will be able to enjoy unrivaled comfort and luxury immediately after the transfer of the project. Exclusive studios, one-bedroom presidential suites, 1 – 3-bedroom apartments and a limited collection of exquisite Sky Villas with its own pool located on the last floors are offered for purchase in the Viewz residential complex. Presidential suites and 2-3-bedroom apartments also include private pools. Owners can choose one of the privileged future housing design options from Aston Martin. Exclusive chic living rooms and panoramic bedrooms will charm everyone at first sight.
|The airport
|35 000 m
|Shopping center
|2 000 m
|Transport stop
|1 000 m
|Shop
|500 m