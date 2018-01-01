Apartment in New Building Binghatti Onyx Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
About the complex
Binghatti Onyx in JVC, Dubai — is a new high-end project with magnificent 1 and 2-bedroom apartments built by Binghatti Developers. This is a miracle of design and aesthetics. Offering a one-of-a-kind lifestyle with unique access to the most popular shops and culinary attractions. These elegantly built apartments guarantee the pinnacle of perfection in a lifestyle where your loved ones will experience the highest standard of living.
Protect your property in one of the most famous areas of the city, where you will have access to hundreds of amenities and services. While Jumeirah Village Circle — is the pinnacle of a luxurious life that you have not even dreamed of. Thus, you can find life blessings and pleasures in his environment.
New building location
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|30 000 m
|Shopping center
|10 000 m
|Shop
|500 m
|The airport
|500 m
Seller agent
Licence: 613164
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Дубай
Developer
