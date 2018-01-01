  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building Binghatti Onyx Apartments

Apartment in New Building Binghatti Onyx Apartments

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
;
Apartment in New Building Binghatti Onyx Apartments
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Binghatti Onyx in JVC, Dubai — is a new high-end project with magnificent 1 and 2-bedroom apartments built by Binghatti Developers. This is a miracle of design and aesthetics. Offering a one-of-a-kind lifestyle with unique access to the most popular shops and culinary attractions. These elegantly built apartments guarantee the pinnacle of perfection in a lifestyle where your loved ones will experience the highest standard of living.

Protect your property in one of the most famous areas of the city, where you will have access to hundreds of amenities and services. While Jumeirah Village Circle — is the pinnacle of a luxurious life that you have not even dreamed of. Thus, you can find life blessings and pleasures in his environment.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 30 000 m
Shopping center 10 000 m
Shop 500 m
The airport 500 m
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 219,038
Residential complex New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm Jumeirah, Media City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | 17 Icon Bay | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Beach Oasis | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Dubai, UAE
from € 621,075
You are viewing
Apartment building Binghatti Onyx Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Dubai, UAE
from € 621,075
60 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

The new Portofino Hotel project was created by architects inspired by the Italian resort of the same name. It consists of several thematic areas with magnificent views of the sea and yacht club. The developer offers luxurious living conditions.

Portofino Hotel is located in The World Islands on The Heart of Europe. and offers premium real estate. Total number of serviced apartments – 451.

Complex amenities:
The residential project has all the necessary amenities and positions itself as a family complex. Portofino Hotel offers beautiful views of the sandy private beach. The apartments are equipped with temperature sensors that are adjustable using mobile devices and quality furniture.

A play club is organized for children's holidays, and women can relax in the exclusive SPA center. Numerous cafes and restaurants, retail stores in the territory are available. A fitness center and pool are also provided. The building is under round-the-clock security.

Infrastructure in Portofino Hotel County is represented by facilities such as:

- 5-star hotel Cote d’Azur;
- An exclusive hotel for pets Amsterdam;
- restaurants, which are mainly located in resort hotels;
- many cafes and bars;
- a modern yacht club;
- Swiss circus;
- underwater aquarium;
- beauty salons and mountain spa;
- large shopping centers, retail stores and brand boutiques.

Location:
Portofino Hotel is located 4.5 km from the Dubai coastline, away from the bustle of the city, on The Heart of Europe in the Arabian Gulf.

On the territory of The Heart of Europe, transport links with the continent have been established thanks to speed boats. It is also planned to create a cable car. In 15-20 minutes you can reach the busy areas of Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina with many commercial facilities and attractions, as well as DXB International Airport.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Apartment building Safa One: Ultra Luxury Homes in Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Damac properties

Luxury apartments at Safa Park inspired by nature

Come home to a place where natural brilliance meets emerald elegance across two stunning towers.

Safa One is a tropical paradise at the pinnacle of luxury opening onto breath-taking views as far as the eye can see.
 
Be it the refinement of a 1 bedroom home in Tower B or an ultra-luxurious 2 or 3 bedroom suite with personal splash pool in Tower A, Safa One sets a new standard in sophistication.

Welcome to the nature of luxury. Welcome to Safa One.

Safa One by de GRISOGONO rises along Dubai's illustrious Sheikh Zayed Road at the edge of the evergreen Safa Park.

Opening onto scenic views of the city and the sea, Safa One is surrounded by Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks, Business Bay and the timeless community of Jumeira.  

Minutes away from Safa One are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk and Box Park as well as Jumeira Beach.
Residential complex New guarded residence Creek Beach Grove with a private beach and a fitness center, in the prestigious area of Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with terraces and panoramic views of the city.

The premium residence features a private beach, swimming pools for children and adults, a fitness center, lounge areas, security, a kids' playground, a landscaped garden, a parking, a shop and a supermarket.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the city center, shopping malls, the promenade.

  • Center of Dubai - 17 minutes drive
  • School - 7.8 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 12.9 km
  • Airport - 13.5 km
  • Sea - 15.6 km
Realting.com
Go