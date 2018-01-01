Cottage village Marriott Executive Residences

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
About the complex

Marriott Executive Residences at Al Barsha South — latest development by MAG Property, offering premium apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms, townhouses and penthouses. Enjoy life in the natural world, where the three towers are connected to the podium and oasis of pleasures and beauty, combined together to give you life in a modern style and modern architecture.

Life is in the best place with the ability to connect, which is amazing thanks to easy and unhindered movement throughout the city. Famous places and social zones are close to your development in quantity. You can enjoy an excellent lifestyle in this business world, filled with many forms of interaction and communities of like-minded people.

This is a project that is cool in terms of amazing architecture, as well as amenities and services that have proven quite grandiose and premium. A bright interior with amazing design and impeccable decor creates more elegance and spaciousness, making it a worthy choice and a choice for everyone.

Thanks to amazing payment plans, everyone can easily and easily book their favorite home in this wonderful area of the city. Which is amazing in the benefits of location and premium in amenities. Come and see everything here, including all the formats of plans, to get the most out of this reliable development.

Highlights:

  • Apartments, townhouses and penthouses with exclusive design
  • Great orientation and amazing houses with a beautiful design.
  • Bright interior and architectural genius in Al Barsha South
  • World-class amenities and services for comfort
  • Flexible and attractive payment options available
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 37 000 m
Shopping center 3 000 m
School 1 700 m
Villa 4BR | Malta | Damac Lagoon
Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Villa 3BR | Eden | The Valley
Dubai, UAE
Villa Palma Residences, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
Villa Frond H, Canal Cove, PALM JUMEIRAH
Dubai, UAE
Cottage village Marriott Executive Residences
Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 Bedroom | Cavalli Branded | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Damac properties

Set in a neighbourhood renowned for its vibe of exclusivity, welcome home to a way of life that celebrates the beautiful and the breathtaking. A luxury home that can only be, Cavalli.

These magnificent six and seven-bedroom mansions, located in the heart of DAMAC Hills, exude bold expression and unmistakable opulence, showcasing the hallmarks of classic Cavalli – true to its legacy of splendour and style.

Crafted for the luxury connoisseurs who defy the boundaries of imagination – the great outdoors, the built-in elevator, walk-in closets, private infinity pool, the beach in your backyard, a world-class community to call your own, and much more; experience infinity when you discover 18,000 sq.ft. of sheer luxury at Cavalli Estates.

Live like never before.

Welcome to Cavalli Estates.

The community

DAMAC Hills is a world-class self-contained community comprising villas, apartments and a hotel. Home to the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, the community also features nearly four million square feet of parkland offering various themed areas for leisure including sports fields, skate park, wave pool, petting farm, dog park and plenty more.
Villa 5BR | Marbella | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 5 bedroom townhouse, located in Al Barsha, Known as Marbella by Damac Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,377 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spots
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Maid room
  • Lawn
  • Garden area
  • Roof
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Community Hall
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity

Location Nearby;

  • Jebel Ali School – 05 mins
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • City Centre Measim – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Stadium – 15 mins
  • IMG World Adventure – 15 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa 4BR | Anya | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as Anya by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,990 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Pump area
  • Laundry area
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Garden
  • Lawn
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis courts

Location Nearby;

  • Global Village ( 10 mins )
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club ( 10 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai Mall ( 35 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

