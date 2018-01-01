Cottage village Paradise Hills
Dubai, UAE
The Master Paradise Hills, developed by Dubai Golf City ( Dubai Holding ), is a vibrant community with 170 elegant villas and townhouses with unique characteristics, who put them first among competitors in terms of quality, area, additional functions and value. 2 million square feet competitiveness, just a few minutes from key areas of Dubai. Paradise Hills is located on Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street, close to the vital areas of Dubai, and has an excellent highway network that connects the city from end to end in a matter of minutes.
Convenience and location of the project:
- Retail stores and services are available at the community center.
- Closed village with security in touch 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Playgrounds
- Water objects and large green spaces
- Running routes
- A multi-purpose building hall designed for numerous events and functions, such as weddings.
Features of villas and townhouses:
- Bathroom in the maid’s room
- utility room and laundry
- Comfortable bathroom bedrooms
- End-to-end dressers
- Kitchens with lots of space
- Driver bathroom ( for villas )
- In all apartments ( with the exception of townhouses [ G + 1 ] with 3 and 4 bedrooms ) modern smart elevators are installed.
- All townhouses and villas have private pools.
- Pent-Suites Villa with private rooftop terraces is very spacious.
- High-quality floor tiles, marble countertops and tastefully decorated interiors.
- Kitchen appliances with a German brand
- Plumbing with German label
- Double glazed windows
- Extra rooms for family meetings
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|50 000 m
|Shopping center
|5 000 m
|Shop
|500 m
