Apartment in New Building The Quayside Apartments - Business Bay Dubai
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
About the complex
The Quayside at Business Bay — is the new Ellington Properties complex, which offers upscale design studios and three-bedroom apartments with first-class amenities. World-class architecture and style, which also include the use of the best materials and architecture. A resort-like facility like this provides breathtaking views of the canal, Burj Khalifa and the city center.
The complex provides its residents with a very fashionable and modern lifestyle, and all the wonderful residences in the community were built in such a way that they are ideal for living together. The apartments are designed using modern architecture and offer residents a view of the historical and cultural lifestyle.
New building location
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|15 000 m
|Shop
|500 m
|Shopping center
|5 000 m
|Underground
|3 000 m
