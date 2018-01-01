  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building The Quayside Apartments - Business Bay Dubai

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Apartment in New Building The Quayside Apartments - Business Bay Dubai
About the complex

The Quayside at Business Bay — is the new Ellington Properties complex, which offers upscale design studios and three-bedroom apartments with first-class amenities. World-class architecture and style, which also include the use of the best materials and architecture. A resort-like facility like this provides breathtaking views of the canal, Burj Khalifa and the city center.

The complex provides its residents with a very fashionable and modern lifestyle, and all the wonderful residences in the community were built in such a way that they are ideal for living together. The apartments are designed using modern architecture and offer residents a view of the historical and cultural lifestyle. 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 15 000 m
Shop 500 m
Shopping center 5 000 m
Underground 3 000 m
