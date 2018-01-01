Cottage village Sobha Hartland 2

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2025

Experience luxury living at its finest in the heart of Dubai with Hartland 2 Villas - standalone villas featuring 5 spacious bedrooms!

Envisioned as an urban community in the heart of a forest sanctuary with dedicated green spaces and open areas, this community of approximately 8 million sq.ft. encloses private gated communities and large lagoons to provide you with a sense of peace and tranquility.

🔴 3 Layouts for 5 beds, EOI

🔴 8500 sqft.

🔴 Golf Club.

🔴 Limited units

🔴 High demand

🔴 Lake lagoons

🔴 Lifts - Big Terrace

🔴 Swimming pools

🔴 Starting price 22 million Dirhams

Brokers welcome, this listing is from SOBHA Developers Office!

