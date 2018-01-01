Cottage village Sobha Hartland 2
About the complex
The Sobha Estates Forest Reserve will have 3 residential areas with mansions, as well as villas with 5-6 bedrooms. The living area of luxury 5-bedroom villas occupies three floors, including a basement, first and a rooftop terrace. In front of each villa, Sobha Estates has a spacious entrance with three indoor parking spaces for cars.
Each villa has its own pool and garden. Each master bedroom will be equipped with luxurious dressing rooms, well-designed dressing rooms and a private bathroom.
Sobha Hartland 2 — is a community with more than 1 million square feet of juicy greenery, including linear parks, open spaces and tree-lined paths that allow everyone to enjoy the surrounding nature. Residents will be provided with an interactive game / sound sculpture, a platform for outdoor games, a playground, a trampoline park, a pap track and large lagoons, which also have access to the beach and water activities.
|The airport
|25 000 m
|Shop
|2 000 m
|Transport stop
|800 m