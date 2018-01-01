  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Sobha Hartland 2

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
About the complex

The Sobha Estates Forest Reserve will have 3 residential areas with mansions, as well as villas with 5-6 bedrooms. The living area of luxury 5-bedroom villas occupies three floors, including a basement, first and a rooftop terrace. In front of each villa, Sobha Estates has a spacious entrance with three indoor parking spaces for cars.

Each villa has its own pool and garden. Each master bedroom will be equipped with luxurious dressing rooms, well-designed dressing rooms and a private bathroom.

Sobha Hartland 2 — is a community with more than 1 million square feet of juicy greenery, including linear parks, open spaces and tree-lined paths that allow everyone to enjoy the surrounding nature. Residents will be provided with an interactive game / sound sculpture, a platform for outdoor games, a playground, a trampoline park, a pap track and large lagoons, which also have access to the beach and water activities. 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 25 000 m
Shop 2 000 m
Transport stop 800 m
Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE
Santorini

Deal: Sale
Category: Townhouse
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
View: View the community
Parking: 2
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan, October 2024.
Villa Sobha Hartland Estate 2
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Developers

Experience luxury living at its finest in the heart of Dubai with Hartland 2 Villas - standalone villas featuring 5 spacious bedrooms!

Envisioned as an urban community in the heart of a forest sanctuary with dedicated green spaces and open areas, this community of approximately 8 million sq.ft. encloses private gated communities and large lagoons to provide you with a sense of peace and tranquility.

🔴 3 Layouts for 5 beds, EOI
🔴 8500 sqft.
🔴 Golf Club.
🔴 Limited units
🔴 High demand
🔴 Lake lagoons

🔴 Lifts - Big Terrace 
🔴 Swimming pools
🔴 Starting price 22 million Dirhams

Brokers welcome, this listing is from SOBHA Developers Office!
 
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, UAE
from € 998,883
294–532 m² 3 apartmens
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

 Arada, founded in 2017. headquartered in the UAE, is the fastest growing progressive developer in the region. 

Arada was created to build areas and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire people.

Arada houses have exceptional design and the best in their class amenities - and all at an affordable price.

