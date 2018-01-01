  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina

Apartment in New Building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
;
Apartment in New Building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The complex will consist of three towers that will be built in an ultra-modern design with sea lines and careful attention to each detail, and will be addressed to Dubai Marina and the Persian Gulf. Once you admire the complex, dynamic architecture will make you fall in love with development. The design of Sobha Seahavens was influenced by luxury yachts, wind and sea.

Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available for purchase among 67-story apartments Tower 1. The kitchens will be delivered fully furnished, with Miele plumbing, marble countertops and hard surfaces. Modern household appliances and smart home systems will also be available at Sobha Seahaven.

Residents will have access to a landscape pool, sports fields, including a zone for yoga, aerobics and a skate park, as well as a health club, a sauna and steam rooms. Pets are allowed, as well as valet and concierge services.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 30 000 m
Shopping center 5 000 m
Shop 800 m
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Grove | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residence Kvartira na yuge Dubaya s krasivym vidom
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Binghatti Onyx Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Spacious and luminous apartments with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour project, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residence
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project includes 4 skyscrapers towers with cafes, lounge areas, and apartments.

Residential complex with elite and spacious furnished apartments, in a prestigious area, close to the city's attractions.

Breathtaking views of several interesting sites: Persian Gulf, Dubai Canal, Safa Park, and Dubai Marina.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 9 minutes to Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa skyscraper
  • 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates
  • 9 minutes to the beach
  • 13 min to Dubai International Airport
  • 10 minutes to Dubai International School
  • 14 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 16 minutes to marina
  • 8 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center
  • 20 minutes to supermarket.
Residential complex Modern residence GEMZ with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luxury and spacious apartments with modern design.

The original pyramid-shaped residence features a gym, a swimming pool, green areas, outdoor lounge areas, sports grounds and children's playgrounds, a yoga studio, an outdoor cinema, a beauty salon.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
  • JBR Beach - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | ORB Tower | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in ORB Tower, MBR City, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

  • Magnificently designed to suit your present-day lifestyle
  • Exclusive access to modern-day amenities & facilities
  • Residences to offer inspiring views of the surrounding areas
  • Attractive & feasible payment plan options

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,583 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing
  • Terrace / Balcony
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go