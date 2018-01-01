  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Sobha Waves Opulence

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Apartment in New Building Sobha Waves Opulence
About the complex

Waves Opulence in Sobha Hartland — is the latest residential complex of the Sobha Group on the first coastline, offering the most luxurious apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Discover the meaning of your lifestyle in the last part of the wave trilogy at Sobha Hartland, which is the brightest beach life in the area. A place where you can find some of the most characteristic and unique residences in this area for those who want more.

When you live in the splendor of Sobha Hartland, the main community in the world of Dubai, you will have the opportunity to experiment with your life surrounded by nature. Development brings in a world filled with all kinds of amenities. These spacious houses provide their inhabitants with enchanted views of the surroundings, as they interact with the environment and are combined with the aroma of the environment.

Experience the legendary lifestyle in a community with its advantageous location, becoming part of sophisticated sophistication and unsurpassed luxury. The center of everything you need for life, for example, shops, restaurants where you can have dinner with friends and family, taste different dishes from chefs, medical and medical facilities and much more, located in one place with the expected service.

Development offers an impeccable lifestyle full of different levels for all life needs and pleasures. Your doorstep has the most energetic and stimulating amenities in the areas of health, recreation, entertainment, leisure, where you can lead a comfortable lifestyle.

Highlights:

  • Luxury apartments by the sea from 1 to 4 bedrooms
  • First-class amenities and luxury surrounded by
  • Buy greens around
  • Attractive and flexible payment options
  • Modern luxury with exclusive beach amenities
  • Views of Hartland and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Refuge
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 15 000 m
Shop 100 m
Shopping center 5 000 m
