Cottage village Sobha Reserve Villas

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
About the complex

The brilliant project of Sobha Reserve in Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubailand, offering a collection of branded villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms from the Sobha Group, supplemented by individual amenities and amenities of a corporate identity. An ultra-classical life in Dubai, where you and your family can engage in various sports and have fun, excellent equipment and amenities to complement your efforts in this place.

Freely participate in various events, including world-class sports and entertainment elements, playing and running, strengthening your love affair, spending time with your loved ones. This is a place where first-class amenities allow you to diversify your modern lifestyle with a variety of water activities and sports. Exceptional elements of entertainment and a stock of exclusive amenities.

This place is charming in nature, reflecting its beautiful vibrations of nature and modernity. A beacon of perfection that encourages your inner core to offer and immerse yourself in the pleasure that has always been in your dream. Sunbathe and regain strength in hundreds of sections of water sports and entertainment, where time flies at wind speed. Really amazing development, taking into account individual landing, which satisfies the needs of each user with comfort and convenience.

Development goes along with various amenities and services. The club house here is filled with many exceptional amenities to provide you with almost all the entertainment, entertainment, entertainment, indoor sports and all that. Come and immerse yourself in a holistic community known for its excellent green world and first-class services, recreation areas, retail and everything at the doorstep.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 15 000 m
Shopping center 5 000 m
