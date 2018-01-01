Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v premialnom komplekse
About the complex
Imtiaz developments represents Westwood Grande 2 on JVC Dubai. Elite residential complex with studios and apartments with 1 bedroom. These exceptional residences are designed for an upscale and luxurious lifestyle.
The complex provides many services that exceed your expectations.
Infrastructure:
- The gym;
- Restaurants;
- Pool;
- Parking;
- CCTV cameras;
- Supermarket;
- Children's playground;
- Sports facilities;
- Barbecue zone;
- Schools;
- Lush green parks.
Location:
- Al Khail Avenue Mall - 07 minutes;
- Dubai Marina - 12 minutes;
- Jumeirah Beach Residence - 12 minutes;
- Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!