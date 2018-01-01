  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v premialnom komplekse

Dubai, UAE
from € 268,532
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v premialnom komplekse
About the complex

Imtiaz developments represents Westwood Grande 2 on JVC Dubai. Elite residential complex with studios and apartments with 1 bedroom. These exceptional residences are designed for an upscale and luxurious lifestyle.

The complex provides many services that exceed your expectations.

Infrastructure:
- The gym;
- Restaurants;
- Pool;
- Parking;
- CCTV cameras;
- Supermarket;
- Children's playground;
- Sports facilities;
- Barbecue zone;
- Schools;
- Lush green parks.

Location:
- Al Khail Avenue Mall - 07 minutes;
- Dubai Marina - 12 minutes;
- Jumeirah Beach Residence - 12 minutes;
- Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 112.0
Price per m², € 2 398
Apartment price, € 268 532
New building location
Dubai, UAE
