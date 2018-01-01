Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

Creek Waters — premium complex from Emaar Properties, located on Creek Island in Dubai Creek Harbor. It features luxurious 1 – 4-bedroom apartment and eight three-bedroom townhouses. Also on sale is one exclusive two-level penthouse with five bedrooms. Residence varies from 70 square meters. m to 761 sq. m.

Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy not only maximum comfort, but also amazing views of the embankment. The townhouses have spacious rooftop terraces that allow you to enjoy the local landscapes and the bewitching horizon of Dubai.



Infrastructure:

For residents of the Creek Waters complex, many amenities are provided, including:



- infinity pool and spacious terrace for tanning;

- play area and pool for children;

- observation platforms;

- gym equipped with the latest technology, with pool view;

- barbecue area;

- An open area for yoga.



Location:



Creek Waters is located in the southeastern part of Creek Island. Nearby is another award complex from Emaar Properties — Creek Edge. Also nearby is the Ras Al Khor Road, so you can quickly get anywhere in Dubai. For example, in about 15 minutes you can get to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Using the Dubai Creek Harbor Marine Transport Station, you can quickly reach the Dubai Festival City and enjoy fantastic views of the surroundings.



Within a 15-minute walk from the complex are all the infrastructure necessary for life:



- Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbor;

- W Mart Supermarket;

- Aster Pharmacy 142;

- Geant Express, W Mart Supermarket;

- Restaurants Next Door Kitchen, Soulgreen Dubai, The Courtyard;

- Address Grand Creek Harbor.



