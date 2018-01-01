  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy

Dubai, UAE
from € 457,504
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Creek Waters — premium complex from Emaar Properties, located on Creek Island in Dubai Creek Harbor. It features luxurious 1 – 4-bedroom apartment and eight three-bedroom townhouses. Also on sale is one exclusive two-level penthouse with five bedrooms. Residence varies from 70 square meters. m to 761 sq. m.
Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy not only maximum comfort, but also amazing views of the embankment. The townhouses have spacious rooftop terraces that allow you to enjoy the local landscapes and the bewitching horizon of Dubai.

Infrastructure:
For residents of the Creek Waters complex, many amenities are provided, including:

- infinity pool and spacious terrace for tanning;
- play area and pool for children;
- observation platforms;
- gym equipped with the latest technology, with pool view;
- barbecue area;
- An open area for yoga.

Location:

Creek Waters is located in the southeastern part of Creek Island. Nearby is another award complex from Emaar Properties — Creek Edge. Also nearby is the Ras Al Khor Road, so you can quickly get anywhere in Dubai. For example, in about 15 minutes you can get to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Using the Dubai Creek Harbor Marine Transport Station, you can quickly reach the Dubai Festival City and enjoy fantastic views of the surroundings.

Within a 15-minute walk from the complex are all the infrastructure necessary for life:

- Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbor;
- W Mart Supermarket;
- Aster Pharmacy 142;
- Geant Express, W Mart Supermarket;
- Restaurants Next Door Kitchen, Soulgreen Dubai, The Courtyard;
- Address Grand Creek Harbor.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best facilities in the UAE for your budget and wishes!

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², € 5 989
Apartment price, € 419 259
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 91.0
Price per m², € 5 532
Apartment price, € 503 367
Dubai, UAE
