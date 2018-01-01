Residential complex Kvartira s potryasayuschim vidom na zelenyy rayon
About the complex
DAMAC Hills 2 Edge by Rotana is a project developed by DAMAC Properties in partnership with Rotana, a leading hotel management company. Located in DAMAC Hills 2. The apartments are equipped with the latest technology, work tables and balconies. A complex of 15 floors is being built.
The apartments offer stunning views of the green area. Other key features:
- Bathroom with shower or bathtub
- Free high speed Wi-Fi
- Mini fridge bar
- 55-inch LED TV
- Hair dryer
- Iron and ironing board ( on request )
- IP phones
- Safe
Infrastructure:
- Restaurants: City bar and grocery store, cafe with relaxed atmosphere throughout the day and pool bar
- Fitness and Wellness Club Bodylines
- 2 open pools with temperature adjustable
- 4 conference rooms
DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana is located in close proximity to the Al-Kudra Road and is one of the main advantages of building. This location makes it easy to reach several of the most popular locations of the emirate, such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport, in about 35 minutes.
There are many amenities within walking distance:
- Carrefour supermarket
- Saudi-German clinics DAMAC Hills 2
- Branch of the veterinary clinic Blue Oasis D2
- Dry Cleaning and Laundry Jeeves
