Residential complex Kvartira s potryasayuschim vidom na zelenyy rayon

Dubai, UAE
from € 128,385
Residential complex Kvartira s potryasayuschim vidom na zelenyy rayon
About the complex

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.

DAMAC Hills 2 Edge by Rotana is a project developed by DAMAC Properties in partnership with Rotana, a leading hotel management company. Located in DAMAC Hills 2. The apartments are equipped with the latest technology, work tables and balconies. A complex of 15 floors is being built.

The apartments offer stunning views of the green area. Other key features:
- Bathroom with shower or bathtub
- Free high speed Wi-Fi
- Mini fridge bar
- 55-inch LED TV
- Hair dryer
- Iron and ironing board ( on request )
- IP phones
- Safe

Infrastructure:
- Restaurants: City bar and grocery store, cafe with relaxed atmosphere throughout the day and pool bar
- Fitness and Wellness Club Bodylines
- 2 open pools with temperature adjustable
- 4 conference rooms

DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana is located in close proximity to the Al-Kudra Road and is one of the main advantages of building. This location makes it easy to reach several of the most popular locations of the emirate, such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport, in about 35 minutes.

There are many amenities within walking distance:
- Carrefour supermarket
- Saudi-German clinics DAMAC Hills 2
- Branch of the veterinary clinic Blue Oasis D2
- Dry Cleaning and Laundry Jeeves

Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0
Price per m², € 3 673
Apartment price, € 165 292
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 31.0
Price per m², € 4 141
Apartment price, € 128 385
New building location
Dubai, UAE
