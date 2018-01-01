  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Elitnyy taunhaus v semeynom rayone

Dubai, UAE
from € 572,440

Dubai, UAE
from € 572,440
Residential complex Elitnyy taunhaus v semeynom rayone
About the complex

About the complex
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Mudon Al Ranim 5 – a new complex of elite townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms from one of the leading developers in the UAE Dubai Properties. The project will be the last addition to the family-oriented community of Mudon, which is one of the most popular communities in Dubai. It provides its residents with a quiet life in harmony with nature, surrounded by green spaces and world-class amenities on the doorstep of the house.

All types of residences include balconies, as well as rooms for servants with a separate bathroom and covered parking for two machine rooms. In addition, the layout of all three-story townhouses includes a spacious family room at the roof level.

Luxurious residences will be placed around the perimeter of Mudon Al Ranim Park, so from the windows of the townhouses there will be a view of lush greens. This spacious park with landscaped gardens and winding shaded paths will be an ideal place for family picnics and walking.

Thanks to the windows, the sun will be flooded throughout the wall of the townhouse, and white and gentle beige shades in the interior will provide a feeling of lightness and spaciousness. High-quality materials will be used in the decoration of townhouses.

Mudon Al Ranim Park has created a children's playground, as well as a recreation area for visitors of all ages.

Mudon residents will have the following amenities available:
- pools;
- fitness zones;
- zones for meditation;
- basketball court;
- volleyball court;
- football field;
- play areas for children;
- children's obstacle course;
- multifunctional lawns for events;
- picnic areas;
- A community center with the Geant Express Supermarket Mudon supermarket;
- a zone for walking dogs.

Location:
So, within a radius of 10 – 15 minutes drive from Mudon Al Ranim are:

- kindergartens;
- schools;
- hospitals;
- World-class golf club Trump International Golf Club;
- Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club;
- shopping centers;
- Dubai Butterfly Garden – indoor butterfly garden, claiming to be the largest in the world and offering guests to admire 15,000 Lepidoptera 50 species;
- Large sports complexes Dubai Sports City and Hamdan Sports Complex;
- The Global Village theme park, introducing visitors to the culture of different countries and offering a wide selection of entertainment.

Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in the UAE for you! Legal support as a gift!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Duplex
Area, m² 218.0 – 229.0
Price per m², € 2 626 – 3 015
Apartment price, € 572 440 – 690 443
New building location
Dubai, UAE
