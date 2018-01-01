Residential complex Apartamenty s mnogochislennymi udobstvami

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel & Residences — a new project from DMCC, which is being implemented in collaboration with Accor. Uptown Dubai's 81-story complex will house offices on 22 floors and 227 unmixed residences on the upper 28 floors: apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms, duplexes with two bedrooms and only two penthouses with three bedrooms. In addition, the 188-room SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel from the world-famous Accor Group operator will be located on 10 floors.

The area for the sale of real estate varies from 58 square meters. m to 325 sq. m. Each residence has a balcony and a ladies room, and in some planning options — a maid’s room and a laundry room that provides residents with absolute comfort.

Residents of SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel & amp; Residences can take advantage of many luxury amenities, including:

- separate entrance and lobby for residents;
- exclusive lounge for tenants;
- a private cinema with the latest audiovisual technologies;
- multifunctional space for private events;
- indoor infinity pool with children's pool and bungalow for relaxation;
- fitness club SO / Fit;
- children's club SO / Kids;
- Sky lounge.

Location:
The SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel & Residences is conveniently located along Al Khail St, which leads to the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha St and Sheikh Zayed Rd. Thanks to this, residents of the complex will easily be able to reach many popular locations, including Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport, which are within a 30-minute drive. There are several bus stops within walking distance, including JLT, Dubai Star Tower and JLT, The Dome Tower, as well as the DMCC Metro Station metro station.

A 20-minute walk from SO / Uptown Dubai Hotel & Residences is located in many socially significant facilities, including:

- Island Mini Mart;
- Flavors Super Market;
- German Clinic 2 DMCC;
- Modern Vet JLT;
- Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC.

Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable facilities in the UAE!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 79.0
Price per m², € 7 302
Apartment price, € 576 867
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 115.0
Price per m², € 8 317
Apartment price, € 956 509
New building location
Dubai, UAE
