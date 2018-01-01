Residential complex Apartamenty s mnogochislennymi udobstvami

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

Marriott Executive Towers – a new residential complex running one of Marriott's famous hotel brands. The project is characterized by high investment attractiveness and impeccable service for residents.



3 towers with a strict but recognizable architecture are located at the Barsha South – epicenter of a rapidly developing suburban area. The facilities are connected to each other by an elegant podium, which is complemented by a common architectural concept.



The residential complex incorporates the most popular types of real estate: spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as luxurious penthouses with 1-2 bedrooms. Fully furnished apartments will relieve customers of the need to furnish residences, and the unique decoration from Marriott in the modern style creates an ideal living space. And the panoramic glazing of each residence allows you to admire the best views that open on Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and the Dubai Marina embankment.



First-class service – is one of the main advantages of the world brand Marriott, and the Executive Towers complex is no exception. Thoughtful internal infrastructure meets all the needs of tenants and offers a wide selection of amenities:



- Luxurious hotel lobby;

- Gym;

- Club lounge;

- SPA center with various types of services;

- Conference room;

- Pool;

- The greenhouse;

- Parking for 500 cars;

- Restaurants.



Location:

The unique location of the residential complex makes it possible to enjoy the peace and quiet of suburban life. In the immediate vicinity is the Umm Suqeim Road, thanks to which residents of the residences will be able to quickly reach the central regions of Dubai and its attractions.



If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!