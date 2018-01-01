Apartment in New Building Sobha One Tower D

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

Modern V Tower Apartment with a Favorable Location



Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!



V Tower is a modern residential tower with 17 living floors. V Tower is located in Dubai, one of the largest entertainment and residential projects in the world. The complex provides residents with a temperature-controlled pool, separate well-equipped gyms for men and women, as well as a children's playground. Available services include round-the-clock security, real estate management services and concierge services.



KEY ADVANTAGES:



- Best in class amenities and amenities;

- 24 hour security;

- Closed balanced environment for life;

- Attractive payment plan options;

- Near the world-class shopping center;

- Modern apartments and duplexes.



PLUS OF THE LOCATION:



- Bus stop: 3 min;

- Metro line: Noor Bank ( 24 min ), Creek ( 20 min );

- Access road: Emirates Road;

- Airport: Dubai International Airport ( 29 min ) Al-Maktum International Airport ( 38 min );

- Car rental: Economical car rental - Dubai Silicon Oasis ( 13 minutes ), Calder Rent A Car LLC ( 22 minutes );

- Helipad: Helipad ( 22 min ).



INVESTMENT PRIVACY:



- The property of the V Tower complex is suitable for investment. The living quarters of the complex will become a comfortable place for business people, young couples and families with children;

- Return on investment reaches 6%



The project is attractive for investment due to its favorable location and modern style!



