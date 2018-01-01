  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building Sobha One Tower D

Apartment in New Building Sobha One Tower D

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
;
Apartment in New Building Sobha One Tower D
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Sobha One from Sobha Realty — is a new residential complex in which the city and nature merge together, and the work finds a balance with the game to become « One ». A unique project is located in Sobha-Hartland, one of the most attractive places in Dubai, and is in close proximity to the center of Dubai and the Ras Al-Khor Wildlife Refuge.

Sobha One will consist of five interconnected towers from 30 to 66 floors high. Among the 2700 apartments offered, there are apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 2 and 4 bedrooms. The laundry / utility room will be included in the standard set of all facilities, and the maid's room will be present in 3 + units.

Sobha One's 1.5-bedroom apartments also have an office. From panoramic windows and balconies, residents can enjoy views of the crystal lagoons, the Ras Al-Khor Nature Reserve, as well as the 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the towers and attract as newcomers, so are the newcomers. and professional players.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 3 500 m
Shopping center 4 000 m
Shop 400 m
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a resident visa and rental income in Wilton Terraces residential complex, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 5BR | Melrose Estates | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Seagull Point | District One
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building Sobha One Tower D
Dubai, UAE
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence Sovremennye apartamenty s vygodnoy lokaciey
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!

Modern V Tower Apartment with a Favorable Location

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.


V Tower is a modern residential tower with 17 living floors. V Tower is located in Dubai, one of the largest entertainment and residential projects in the world. The complex provides residents with a temperature-controlled pool, separate well-equipped gyms for men and women, as well as a children's playground. Available services include round-the-clock security, real estate management services and concierge services.

KEY ADVANTAGES:


- Best in class amenities and amenities;
- 24 hour security;
- Closed balanced environment for life;
- Attractive payment plan options;
- Near the world-class shopping center;
- Modern apartments and duplexes.

PLUS OF THE LOCATION:


- Bus stop: 3 min;
- Metro line: Noor Bank ( 24 min ), Creek ( 20 min );
- Access road: Emirates Road;
- Airport: Dubai International Airport ( 29 min ) Al-Maktum International Airport ( 38 min );
- Car rental: Economical car rental - Dubai Silicon Oasis ( 13 minutes ), Calder Rent A Car LLC ( 22 minutes );
- Helipad: Helipad ( 22 min ).

INVESTMENT PRIVACY:


- The property of the V Tower complex is suitable for investment. The living quarters of the complex will become a comfortable place for business people, young couples and families with children;
- Return on investment reaches 6%

The project is attractive for investment due to its favorable location and modern style!

WHAT AN OBJECT IS PERSONALLY OR ONLINE, TAKE EVERYTHING ON INTRODUCTION IN THE DUBAET!
CALL, or WRITE!
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • Luxury waterfront apartments
  • Top-notch facilities & amenities
  • Gated community with full of surprises
  • Pedestrian bridge to Creek Island
  • Elegantly designed apartments with amenities for its residents to avail

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 711 Sqft
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Concierge services
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Inner Plaza
  • Multi-purpose room
  • Community room
  • Entertainment room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as North 43 by Naseeb Group.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Amenities & Facilities;
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Fully Furnished
  • BUA; 718 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Jacuzzi
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Concierge
  • Housekeeping
  • Music room
  • Games lounge
  • Study & Conference room
  • Wifi connection in all public areas
  • Leisure & family area
  • Sports court
  • Kid’s play area
  • Walking trails
  • Barbeque area
  • Community View
  • Lush green parks
  • Mosque
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Parking areas

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Downtown – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go