Apartment in New Building Sobha One Apartments - MBR City Dubai

More than 9,500 people will live in the Sobha One, a luxurious multifunctional complex that will be built in Ras Al-Khor. Future buyers can choose from many well-designed residences. Without a doubt, this complex will become one of the most popular residential complexes in the Dubai Emirate. This can be explained by a well-thought-out layout and a large number of objects of service and social infrastructure that are present in the development area, such as a mosque, clinic, kindergartens, as well as a variety of restaurants and shops along the promenade. .

A recently announced project called Sobha One will be located next to the busy Ras Al Khor Road Street. The project is developed by Sobha Realty, a company founded in Oman in 1976 as an interior design company, and has since revolutionized the real estate value chain, building new areas and upscale buildings. The most famous developments of Sobha Realty include Sobha Hartland, Creek Vistas Heights, The Crest Grande, Waves and many others.

Discover a world-class Pitch and Putt golf course with 18 holes, each of which is carefully designed.

An exciting view of the promenade, golf course, Burj Khalifa and the famous city landscape.

The almost half a kilometer-long board of food and drinks offers gourmet restaurants for an intimate dinner, a quick meeting over a cup of coffee or a hearty dinner.

Immerse yourself in stunning views of the city with a panoramic terrace on each tower.

Practice in a unique courtyard that combines the best gyms with exciting new features in the room and outdoors, including a world-class swimming pool.

Flexible payment plan 60/40

Starting from 1.1 million UAE dirhams