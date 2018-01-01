  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Sobha One Apartments - MBR City Dubai

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Apartment in New Building Sobha One Apartments - MBR City Dubai
About the complex

More than 9,500 people will live in the Sobha One, a luxurious multifunctional complex that will be built in Ras Al-Khor. Future buyers can choose from many well-designed residences. Without a doubt, this complex will become one of the most popular residential complexes in the Dubai Emirate. This can be explained by a well-thought-out layout and a large number of objects of service and social infrastructure that are present in the development area, such as a mosque, clinic, kindergartens, as well as a variety of restaurants and shops along the promenade. .

A recently announced project called Sobha One will be located next to the busy Ras Al Khor Road Street. The project is developed by Sobha Realty, a company founded in Oman in 1976 as an interior design company, and has since revolutionized the real estate value chain, building new areas and upscale buildings. The most famous developments of Sobha Realty include Sobha Hartland, Creek Vistas Heights, The Crest Grande, Waves and many others.

Discover a world-class Pitch and Putt golf course with 18 holes, each of which is carefully designed.

An exciting view of the promenade, golf course, Burj Khalifa and the famous city landscape. 

The almost half a kilometer-long board of food and drinks offers gourmet restaurants for an intimate dinner, a quick meeting over a cup of coffee or a hearty dinner. 

Immerse yourself in stunning views of the city with a panoramic terrace on each tower.

Practice in a unique courtyard that combines the best gyms with exciting new features in the room and outdoors, including a world-class swimming pool.

Flexible payment plan 60/40

Starting from 1.1 million UAE dirhams

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 35 000 m
Shop 500 m
Shopping center 4 000 m
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence Marriott Residences with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 1 Bed
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Ready for rent and residence visa apartments LIV Residence, close to the sea and the beach, with views of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Torino | Arjan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Grand | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Sobha One Apartments - MBR City Dubai
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Apartment building Azizi Riviera Reve
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

I will urgently sell the studio at Azizi Riviera Reve 3 on the 18th floor with an area of 458 SQ.FT at a price lower than that of the developer due to personal circumstances.

Object Description

  • Developer: Azizi Developments
  • Storeys: 26
  • Deadline: 3 sq. 2024

Riviera Reve – is a new project of a luxury residential complex consisting of three separate towers. It will be located in one of the prestigious areas of Dubai – Mohammed Bin Rashid City ( MBR City ), next to the large Al Khail motorway, a ten-minute drive from the center of Dubai.

The project will become part of the elite community of Riviera, which includes 69 apartment buildings of the middle floor, as well as a large shopping area.
A key element of the community is an artificial lagoon, 2.7 kilometers long with sandy beaches and water recreation infrastructure

Riviera has...

Boulevard in the style of the French Riviera with numerous retail stores, restaurants and cafes.
The architecture of the three towers is inspired by the water lagoon and its movement. The buildings are made in a modern urban style with glass panels. The unusual design of the towers is given by open terraces with greenery, made in the form of a winding lagoon.
Apartment building Studio | Elano | Arjan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24

Key Highlights;

  • Prime & exclusive location at Arjan, Dubai
  • Easy & affordable payment plan options
  • Access to state-of-the-art facilities & amenities
  • Surrounded by lush green parks & a tranquil environment

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Semi-furnished
  • BUA; 393 Sqft
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Table tennis
  • Health club
  • Cabana seating
  • Indoor basketball
  • Steam room
  • Party hall
  • Billiards
  • Tropical shower
  • Library
  • Landscaped garden

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 4BR | ORB Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The ORB Tower.

ORB Tower by District One offers mix waterfront apartments, with superb views of the surrounding areas & that of the city’s majestic skyline, the residences will quantify your whole living experience

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,649 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Office
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Dressing
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 15 mins
  • Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

