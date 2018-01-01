  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 7 Park Central

Dubai, UAE
Price on request
About the complex

7 Park Central in Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ) — is a new project from Meteora Developers, offering a collection of luxury premium apartments with 1 bedroom in Dubai . In these modern houses with high-quality finishes and an exceptional interior, users will be able to lead a rich lifestyle with their loved ones. A unique in its kind of accessibility and amenities that will allow you to live in a world of nature in a modern style.

The ability to create a modern paradise of life makes it one of the most attractive investment options for users. Where they can make love, have fun with their family and explore business opportunities, all with problemless options, and at the same time immerse themselves in many amazing amenities and wonderful elements, to maintain the rhythm of life with a spark.

This is something incredible in its design and brilliant facade, specially selected houses with bright appearance, small gardens, public areas, lush greenery and picnic places. A variety of amazing and exclusive amenities contributes to a healthier and more active lifestyle. Surrounded by green vegetation, lush green areas, with a wider selection of first-class shops and restaurants nearby.

Highlights:

  • Amazing 1-room apartments with stylish design
  • 19-storey house with stunning views
  • Comfortable lifestyle in the center of Jumeirah Village Circle
  • Exclusive amenities and amenities in a stone's throw
  • Simple and attractive payment options
  • Modern lifestyle among lush greenery and surroundings
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 35 000 m
Shop 200 m
Transport stop 400 m



