Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Montrose Residence is a complex consisting of three modern buildings. The developer is Deyaar. The complex is located in one of the greenest areas. The windows of the apartments offer stunning views of the landscaped gardens and parks.
All Mont Rose apartments are designed to meet high technical requirements, including open spaces designed for convenience and coziness. The complex has its own rooftop pool, from where residents can enjoy views of Dubai. The interior of the apartments is made in a modern style.
Plus complex:
- Roofing pool
- 24 hour security system
- Access control system
- Fire extinguishing and alarm system
- Outdoor recreation area and playground for children
- gym with the latest technology
Mont Rose is located next to Dubai Science Park, next to Umm Sukheim Street, which is less than 10 minutes from Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center. Nearby is everything for a comfortable life ( supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, schools, etc. ).
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!