Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu

Dubai, UAE
from € 247,364
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Georgia and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Montrose Residence is a complex consisting of three modern buildings. The developer is Deyaar. The complex is located in one of the greenest areas. The windows of the apartments offer stunning views of the landscaped gardens and parks.

All Mont Rose apartments are designed to meet high technical requirements, including open spaces designed for convenience and coziness. The complex has its own rooftop pool, from where residents can enjoy views of Dubai. The interior of the apartments is made in a modern style.

Plus complex:
- Roofing pool
- 24 hour security system
- Access control system
- Fire extinguishing and alarm system
- Outdoor recreation area and playground for children
- gym with the latest technology

Mont Rose is located next to Dubai Science Park, next to Umm Sukheim Street, which is less than 10 minutes from Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center. Nearby is everything for a comfortable life ( supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, schools, etc. ).

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 71.0
Price per m², € 3 172
Apartment price, € 225 232
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 179.0
Price per m², € 3 334
Apartment price, € 596 798
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vidom na prirodu
Dubai, UAE
from € 247,364
Other complexes
Apart - hotel The Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Address Property

DISCOVER KEMPINSKI FLOATING PALACE

Kempinski Floating Palace is a floating luxury hotel that offers a unique experience.

From fine dining to shopping center and inclusive amenities, the hotel guaranteed a prestigious stay for visitors and investors.

Away from the distractions of the city, Sea Palace offers serenity in the heart of Dubai.

The Kempinski Floating Palace is committed to creating a lifetime of memories on the water beyond what you can imagine.

The Sea Palace will be constituted mainly of 156 Rooms, some of which are Royal Suites, Deluxe Rooms and 6 of our favorite Luxury Penthouse with private pools.

The Luxury experience will also include mul- tinational fine dining restaurants, 5 star Spa treatments in addition to Fitness area and a luxury shopping center.

Investors and visitors will also enjoy their stay while keeping their busi- ness at hand, since the resort will have meeting and conference rooms.

Luxury seekers and business lovers will enjoy investing in a vacation that will bring out the Fiji feel in the mid of the Middle East.

Kempinski Floating Palace will proudly host a wide range of activities for sea lovers with stunning views of the sea and winding spacious areas.

SEA ESCAPE

Located in the richness of Dubai. The Kempinski Floaring Palace will enable visitors to wake up within serenity and tranquility

of the sea and the city at the same time.

 

The Kempinski Floating Palace will be constituted of 4 blocks combined under a Pyramid.

All 4 blocks will be connected from the second floor.

With a wide range of room choices, visitors and investors will be able to enjoy 6 room types each with very refined and luxurious details.

 

At Kempinski we made sure the experience is one of a kind as we paid the best attention to details on the interior and architectural aspects. From floor titles, to furniture to indoor and outdoor lighting Sea Palace will make sure you’ll feel embedded with luxury at the midst of the oceans. The interior of rooms will be spacious enough to be verified and can be managed by multinational hotel chains.
Apartment building 2BR | Fashionz | Danube
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 Bedroom apartment, located in JVT, known as Fashionz by Danube Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,078 Sqft
  • Private Swimming pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health Care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach access
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Garden
  • Beauty salon
  • Snooker area
  • Mini-golf
  • Cricket pitch
  • Padel Tennis

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Production City – 1.0Km
  • Midtown b Deyaar – 1.8Km
  • The Springs – 1.9Km
  • Victory Heights – 2.1Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern residence The Quayside in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a library, lounge areas, a swimming pool with a waterfall, gazeboes, a kids' pool, a children's playground and a games room, spa areas, a fitness center, a club, an outdoor dining area and a barbecue area.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 11 minutes
  • Golf course - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 18 minutes
  • Beach - 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
