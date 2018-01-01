Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vysokim urovnem komforta

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2025

Elitz by Danube is located in a first-class area in the developed JVC community. The complex will become an architectural attraction in this area. Elitz is a twin tower with residential, commercial and commercial premises.



Jumeirah Village Circle is one of Dubai's most popular communities. JVC offers many housing options, competitive prices and vibrant life experiences. This family community provides residents with many benefits, including convenient location, access to various entertainment options and many sports facilities, as well as other amenities.



Infrastructure:



- kindergarten;

- cinema;

- mini club;

- recreation area;

- sauna;

- SPA center;

- a beauty salon;

- fitness room;

- barbecue area;

- playground and pool;

- pool;

- minigolf;

- tennis court;

- « smart home »;

- parking.



Location:



- Close to bus stops;

- Close to shopping centers;

- Close to school;

- Close to kindergarten;

- View of the city;

- View of the park / garden.



ECONOMIC ADVANCE:



- Commission 0%;

- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;

- Return on investment from 7%;

- Interest-free installment plan;

- High demand of tenants;

- Only reliable developers;

- Safe deal.



