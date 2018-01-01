Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vysokim urovnem komforta
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Azizi Amber — the latest addition of Azizi to Al Furjan, place. A wonderful transport interchange and convenient location on the metro line offer residents the right balance between the city bustle and calm serenity.
Infrastructure:
- A wide selection of shops on the ground floor;
- Well-maintained walking areas;
- Well-equipped gym;
- Attractive children's playroom;
- Separate pools for adults and children;
- Spacious parking;
- 24 hour security.
Location:
From Azizi Amber easily reach:
To Mohammed Bin Zayed Road - 1 minute;
To the metro station - 10 minutes;
To JAFZA - 7 minutes;
Dubai Marina and JBR - 10 minutes;
Before EXPO CITY DUBAI - 12 minutes;
Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes;
To Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) - 15 minutes;
DIFC & BUSINESS BAY - 25 minutes.
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!